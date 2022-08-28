The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Google will label which health clinics provide abortions

The increase in information that the search engine plans to display for users comes after lawmakers criticized the company for featuring anti-abortion clinics in searches.

By NOAH GOLDBERG/LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS
Published: AUGUST 28, 2022 10:34
The Google logo at Alphabet's Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, California, in 2018. (photo credit: DREAMSTIME/TNS)
The Google logo at Alphabet's Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, California, in 2018.
(photo credit: DREAMSTIME/TNS)

Google will start labeling which health clinics or hospitals provide abortions when users search for reproductive care online or on maps, the California-based company announced this week.

The increase in information that the search engine plans to display for users comes after lawmakers criticized the company for featuring anti-abortion clinics — also known as crisis pregnancy centers — when people search for abortion clinics.

How is Google going to do this?

When users search in Google, the results will now display a disclosure high up that clearly marks whether a clinic "provides abortions" or "does not provide abortions," said Google Vice President of Government Affairs Mark Isakowitz in a letter responding to lawmakers.

Google is working to "improve the accuracy and relevance" of results when people search terms like "abortion clinics near me," the letter added.

A view of an empty waiting room that was once used for overflow of patients inside Tulsa Women's Clinic, Tulsa, Oklahoma, US June 20, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/LILIANA SALGADO) A view of an empty waiting room that was once used for overflow of patients inside Tulsa Women's Clinic, Tulsa, Oklahoma, US June 20, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/LILIANA SALGADO)

"When someone in the US searches for health care providers that provide abortions ... the Local Search results box will display facilities that have been verified to provide abortions. People will be able to broaden their search to show other relevant listings (including from organizations that do not provide abortions)," Isakowitz said.

"When someone in the US searches for health care providers that provide abortions ... the Local Search results box will display facilities that have been verified to provide abortions."

Google Vice President of Government Affairs Mark Isakowitz

Democratic senators criticized Google in June over the issue.

Shortly before the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., and Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., wrote a letter calling on Google to highlight whether search results provided abortions.

"Directing women towards fake clinics that traffic in misinformation and don't provide comprehensive health services is dangerous to women's health and undermines the integrity of Google's search results," the legislators wrote in the June 17 letter.



Tags Supreme Court women pregnant google abortion Roe vs. Wade
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by