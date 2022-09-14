The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
HolyGems: Proud to present new Israeli natural treasures to the world

HolyGems CEO Tali Shalem-Taub recounted how her father discovered Israel's natural deposits of precious jewels all thanks to the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 17:08
Tali Shalem-Taub, CEO of HolyGems
Tali Shalem-Taub, CEO of HolyGems
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

 “I come from a family of pioneer jewelers,” said Tali Shalem-Taub, CEO of HolyGems, “and we are proud to be the first and exclusive brand to present these new Israeli natural treasures to the world.”

Speaking at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York on Monday, Shalem-Taub recounted how many years ago, her late father, Avi Taub, followed the words of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, who said that gems were to be found in the land of Israel.

“Despite skepticism, and by the power of faith, millions of dollars were invested over the past twenty-three years in exploring for these rare gems.”

Tali Shalem-Taub

“Despite skepticism, and by the power of faith, millions of dollars were invested over the past twenty-three years in exploring for these rare gems,” said Shalem-Taub, who added that respected scientists and geologists from Australia, South Africa and Canada issued confirmation after extensive scientific research showing findings that left no room for doubt.

Finding Israel's gems

In March 2020, Shalem-Taub said, for the first time in history, Israel’s supervisor of mines issued a certificate of discovery confirming that HolyGems had, in fact, found the first-ever economic deposit of precious gems in Israel.

Today, Shalem-Taub said, HolyGems sells blue and green sapphires, burgundy and red garnets, black spinel stones, and its most unusual discovery, the Carmel-Sapphire, a new gem in the market, which is found only in Israel.

HOLYGEMS' CEO, Tali Shalem (credit: PR) HOLYGEMS' CEO, Tali Shalem (credit: PR)

HolyGems products are available at the company showroom in Acre, located near the mining complex. Shalem-Taub added that HolyGems will soon be opening a branch in Jerusalem and hopes to add more retail locations in capitals around the world.

The products are also available from the company’s website at www.holy-gems.com.



