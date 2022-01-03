The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The Lubavitcher Rebbe: A reluctant leader answering the call - opinion

Great leaders don’t set out to change history, but respond to history’s call for change when it comes knocking on their door.

By MENDEL KALMENSON
Published: JANUARY 3, 2022 20:16
A MAN PRAYS at the graveside of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, at the Old Montefiore Cemetery in New York. (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
A MAN PRAYS at the graveside of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, at the Old Montefiore Cemetery in New York.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
On the 12th of January this year, the 10th day of Shvat on the Hebrew calendar, many Jewish communities around the world will mark the 70th anniversary since the Lubavitcher Rebbe, of blessed memory, assumed the Chabad-Lubavitch mantle of leadership. 
The Rebbe is one of the great figures of Jewish renaissance and revitalization after the horrors of the Holocaust, and his profound impact on Jewish life and history can be discerned from the subtitle of a New York Times best seller called Rebbe, authored by Joseph Telushkin.
Nearly three decades after his death, his legacy lives on, and his presence continues to be felt through the efforts of his task force of nearly 5,500 shluchim, or emissaries, who, inspired by his vision and calling, choose to dedicate their lives to strengthening Jewish unity, community and continuity around the world.
It has been noted that while, in general, one of the widely cited voids in Jewish life today is in the realm of leadership, in Chabad there are more young couples ready to devote their lives to leadership than there are available positions and postings.
As such, it would be appropriate to reflect on the origins of his unique model of leadership, one that led former chief rabbi of the Commonwealth, Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, of righteous memory, to say: “The Rebbe created leaders, not followers.”
MENACHEM MENDEL SCHNEERSON, the beloved Lubavitcher Rebbe. (credit: ZEV MARKOWITZ/CHAIARTGALLERY.COM)MENACHEM MENDEL SCHNEERSON, the beloved Lubavitcher Rebbe. (credit: ZEV MARKOWITZ/CHAIARTGALLERY.COM)
INTERESTINGLY, AND perhaps ironically, one of the most basic qualities of a great leader is his or her decided lack of interest in becoming one.
A hallmark of some of the greatest leaders in history is that they did not begin life with grand visions of, or aspirations for, leadership but, rather, humbly responded to an urgent call of the hour.  
Take, for example, the first and perhaps most influential Jewish leader of all times, Moses, a leader who has for thousands of years inspired not just Jewish leadership but universal leadership as well, as highlighted by Bruce Feiler’s book America’s Prophet. 
Our sages teach that “God spent a full seven days persuading Moses at the thornbush to undertake his mission.”
It wasn’t ambition but altruism that drove Moses to begrudgingly assume the mantle of Jewish leadership and speak truth to power when confronting the mighty Pharaoh on behalf of a small group of hurting slaves. 
It wasn’t a lofty and grand vision to transform a depraved band of slaves into “a nation of priests” that drove Moses to become a mouthpiece for God and a spokesman for the Israelites, and it wasn’t a hunger to leave his mark on history that burned in Moses’s belly when he entered the world of politics and became public servant No. 1.
What drew Moses to activism was a weighty sense of duty to ease the pain of a fellow human being enduring a beating. 
It wasn’t reward but a response to injustice that spurred Moses to greatness. 
The Rebbe’s legendary leadership began similarly, not as a career but as a calling. 
After the death of his father-in-law, the previous Lubavitcher rebbe, on January 28, 1950, he incessantly refused the relentless requests of the hassidim that he become the new rebbe.
And like Moses, whose initial response to the prospect of leadership was: “Who am I that I should go to Pharaoh, and that I should take the Children of Israel out of Egypt?” the Rebbe, too, initially responded with expressions of inadequacy.
“I received your letter [proposing my candidacy as rebbe] and I was shocked to read it, demanding matters that are not part of me.... I do not blame you, because you do not know me personally, but at least you should have checked before writing to me.”
When a certain Rabbi Dubov, a prominent Chabad hassid, urged the Rebbe to assume the mantle of leadership, the Rebbe questioned the very assumption that he was fit for leadership, by exclaiming, “What do you suppose? That Mendel Schneersohn is a rebbe?!”
Indeed, so opposed was the Rebbe to assuming the mantle of Chabad leadership that, at one point, he even threatened to run away if the hassidim did not stop pressuring him to accept the role of leadership!
And as late as two weeks before he accepted the position of rebbe, he was still vehemently objecting to the nomination. On January 2, 1951, a group of hassidim came to see him with a coronation letter. After reading just the first sentence, the future rebbe folded the letter up and put it on his table. With tears on his face, the Rebbe said, “Please leave, this letter has no relevance to me.”
So what changed the Rebbe’s resolve, and consequently the history of Judaism in postwar America?
A pointed comment from his wife is said to have made all the difference: “If you don’t become rebbe, 30 years of my father’s life will have gone to waste.”
Only once put that way, it seems – as an urgent call of the hour rather than as an opportunity to be influential – did the Rebbe consider sacrificing his privacy and personal life for the public and all-consuming life of a hassidic rebbe.
Years later, the Rebbe would allude to his wife’s urging, in conversation with Rabbi Herbert Wiener, author of Nine-and-a-half Mystics: “To begin with, it is always pleasant to run away from responsibility. But what if running might destroy the congregation, and suppose they put the key in your pocket and run away? What can you do then…?”
Clearly, the mantle of leadership had not grown on the Rebbe over the years, and as the following rare letter of the Rebbe demonstrates, the Rebbe’s activism and public service did not derive from his natural disposition and personality:
“I must emphasize that despite the aforementioned [urging you to be active in communal affairs] it remains now, just as it was when we met in person, that I myself take no pleasure in being involved with communal affairs....”
Great leaders don’t set out to change history, but respond to history’s call for change when it comes knocking on their door.
In a world that is so desperately in need and search for leadership, it would pay well for aspiring leaders and influencers of any kind to reflect on the Rebbe’s model and legacy of leadership, motivated and infused by a calling rather than careerism, which, if the past 28 years are anything to go by, will continue to be a gift that keeps on giving.
The writer is the rabbi of Beit Baruch and executive director of Chabad of Belgravia, London, where he lives with his wife, Chana, and children.


Tags Chabad rabbi hassidim Lubavitcher Rebbe
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett's approach to Abbas is a refreshing recognition of reality - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

An Israeli cultural war is ongoing in the Knesset

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
SHIRA ATTIAS

Sexual abuse exists in the religious community, stop hiding it

 By SHIRA ATTIAS
Sivan Felder

Six things they don't tell you about working in hi-tech

 By SIVAN FELDER
FARHAD REZAEI

Iran can’t restart a nuclear program if military action destroys it - opinion

 By FARHAD REZAEI
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by