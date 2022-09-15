Israel's Technion top in Europe in the field of artificial intelligence

The international CSRankings has announced the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology as the number one university in Europe in the field of artificial intelligence.

In addition, this leading institution is 16th in the world in artificial intelligence and 10th in the world in the subfield of learning systems.

AI and the Technion

“The Technion continues to establish its position as the leading research institution in Israel and Europe in the core areas of artificial intelligence, thanks to the unique work environment that exists in this field at the Technion,” said Professor Shie Mannor, leader of the Technion’s Center for Artificial Intelligence (Tech.AI) from the Andrew and Erna Viterbi Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

Technion continues to show its activity as they recruit Technion researchers and students to promote all branches of artificial intelligence research. In addition, the University is actively increasing its programs and initiatives with universities and institutions across the globe.

Furthermore, Technion is establishing its own artificial intelligence community through the Tech.AI activity.

Artificial intelligence (credit: PIXABAY/WIKIMEDIA)

“This environment currently comprises about 150 researchers from a variety of faculties, research centers with extensive activity, and a growing number of study programs in the field and research initiatives and programs that are the result of collaborations between the Technion and the leading companies and organizations in Israel and the world,” says Professor Mannor.

These researchers work to apply advanced artificial intelligence tools and methodologies in many fields, including but not limited to civil engineering, medical research, and data science.

“Tech.AI operates around the clock and through a variety of channels and activities to deepen Technion education that promotes AI research and its application in all faculties and research centers and to provide students and researchers dealing in all AI fields with the most supportive environment,” says Professor Assaf Schuster, another leader of the Tech.AI activity from the Henry and Marilyn Taub Faculty of Computer Science.

According to Professor Shai Shen-Orr, also a leader of the project from the Technion’s Rappaport Faculty of Medicine, the Tech.AI unites all of Technion’s activities in the field of artificial intelligence relating to biology and medicine which gives it a powerful and dominant place in the world.

Past and future developments

“Recently, an agreement was signed to establish a Zimin Institute at the Technion for AI Solutions in Healthcare at the Technion that will operate as part of Tech.AI. The Institute will promote interdisciplinary projects and develop technologies based on big data and computational learning to improve human health. It will support selected projects, giving preference to proposals that have an applied component and with the intention of establishing startup companies,” said Professor Shen-Orr.