The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Israel's Technion top in Europe in the field of artificial intelligence

By SARA WEINSTEIN
Published: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 12:10
The Computer Science Faculty building at Technion University in Haifa, Israel (photo credit: BENY SHLEVICH/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The Computer Science Faculty building at Technion University in Haifa, Israel
(photo credit: BENY SHLEVICH/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The international CSRankings has announced the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology as the number one university in Europe in the field of artificial intelligence.

In addition, this leading institution is 16th in the world in artificial intelligence and 10th in the world in the subfield of learning systems. 

AI and the Technion

“The Technion continues to establish its position as the leading research institution in Israel and Europe in the core areas of artificial intelligence, thanks to the unique work environment that exists in this field at the Technion,” said Professor Shie Mannor, leader of the Technion’s Center for Artificial Intelligence (Tech.AI) from the Andrew and Erna Viterbi Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering. 

Technion continues to show its activity as they recruit Technion researchers and students to promote all branches of artificial intelligence research. In addition, the University is actively increasing its programs and initiatives with universities and institutions across the globe. 

Furthermore, Technion is establishing its own artificial intelligence community through the Tech.AI activity. 

Artificial intelligence (credit: PIXABAY/WIKIMEDIA)Artificial intelligence (credit: PIXABAY/WIKIMEDIA)

“This environment currently comprises about 150 researchers from a variety of faculties, research centers with extensive activity, and a growing number of study programs in the field and research initiatives and programs that are the result of collaborations between the Technion and the leading companies and organizations in Israel and the world,” says Professor Mannor.

These researchers work to apply advanced artificial intelligence tools and methodologies in many fields, including but not limited to civil engineering, medical research, and data science. 

“Tech.AI operates around the clock and through a variety of channels and activities to deepen Technion education that promotes AI research and its application in all faculties and research centers and to provide students and researchers dealing in all AI fields with the most supportive environment,” says Professor Assaf Schuster, another leader of the Tech.AI activity from the Henry and Marilyn Taub Faculty of Computer Science.

According to Professor Shai Shen-Orr, also a leader of the project from the Technion’s Rappaport Faculty of Medicine, the Tech.AI unites all of Technion’s activities in the field of artificial intelligence relating to biology and medicine which gives it a powerful and dominant place in the world. 

Past and future developments

“Recently, an agreement was signed to establish a Zimin Institute at the Technion for AI Solutions in Healthcare at the Technion that will operate as part of Tech.AI. The Institute will promote interdisciplinary projects and develop technologies based on big data and computational learning to improve human health. It will support selected projects, giving preference to proposals that have an applied component and with the intention of establishing startup companies,” said Professor Shen-Orr.

The Technion also placed first in Europe on AI in 2021,15th globally and 11th in machine learning.


Tags university technion europe Artificial intelligence
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by