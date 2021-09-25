Technion rated #1 in artificial intelligence in Europe

Israel's leading tech institution, the Technion , has been rated the number one institute leading machine-learning research in Europe in a rating by CSRankings. The rating is based on data gathered between 2016 and 2021.

The Technion also placed 15th globally in artificial intelligence research and 11th in machine learning.

Some 46 people are researching AI at the Technion and over 100 are conducting research in the fields of industrial robotics, cybersecurity and smart vehicles. Some 42 of these researchers have done work that was published up to 30 times at computer science conferences, according to the rankings.

The Technion's Machine Learning and Intelligent Systems research center has led groundbreaking research in AI both in Israel and worldwide, collaborating with other institutions involved in research in the field such as Carnegie Mellon University and American software company PTC, and connecting researchers with the industry.

“We are very proud of the recognition The Technion has received in its contribution to artificial intelligence - especially as it continues to make deep and personal connections with others in the field and a significant impact on what we can hope to expect from it in the future,” the Director of Technion UK, Alan Aziz, said.

The Technion – Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa has attained global prestige for work in numerous scientific fields, including life sciences, biotechnology, stem-cell research, sustainable energy, water management, materials engineering and aerospace and information technology. Over 13,000 students currently attend the university.