Israeli consumers eating more premium ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s brand leads the premium ice cream category in Israel and accounts for approximately 45% of home ice cream purchases.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 00:21
Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream (photo credit: Ben & Jerry's )
Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream
(photo credit: Ben & Jerry's )

Premium ice cream consumption in Israel and worldwide has increased, data have shown.

In the US, there was an increase in sales of about 9% in the category. According to Avi Zinger, CEO of Ben & Jerry’s Israel, “Since the coronavirus [pandemic began], we have witnessed this trend in Israel as well. The premium category has recorded an increase about 12%... customers prefer a higher-quality product.”

Ben & Jerry's still a favorite

Toward winter 2023, Ben & Jerry’s is prepared with two new launches, iconic flavors that have won over the public previously and will return to the shelves this winter.

“Ice cream is perceived by the consumer as a sweet treat and is characterized by an impulsive purchase, sometimes without planning,” Zinger said. “We are witnessing growing demand also in sales channels such as online websites, restaurant chains and cafés. We will make sure to surprise and innovate during the coming year.”

 According to Storenext data, the Ben & Jerry’s brand leads the premium ice cream category in Israel and accounts for approximately 45% of home ice cream purchases.

ICE CREAM is on display at the Ben & Jerry’s factory near Kiryat Malachi. (credit: FLASH90) ICE CREAM is on display at the Ben & Jerry’s factory near Kiryat Malachi. (credit: FLASH90)


Tags Israel food Ben & Jerry's Ice cream
