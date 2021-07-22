The real victims of the Ben & Jerry’s Israel boycott speak out

On Monday, Ben & Jerry’s announced its boycott of the West Bank and the end of its license to its partner in Israel. Israeli politicians took the decision as a declaration of war. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and President Isaac Herzog have all issued scathing rebukes of the Ice Cream company.

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement (BDS) that led the pressure campaign have welcomed Ben & Jerry’s decision, and are already pushing for further action.

Caught between these two sides are people like Reuven Ben-Teruncha. Reuven has worked at the Ben & Jerry’s Israel factory for 5 years. He has nine kids, and jokes how he is waiting for a tenth. He’s proud of appearing on the factory’s promotional materials.

“The people here are good, the pay is on time, there is job security,” He told the Post. “This job is my health and livelihood.”

His co-workers describe him as always having a smile on his face – but even Rueven is concerned.

“It’s not fair, all of a sudden to close a factory that has been operating for 35 years,” He said. “People have been working here for 7 years, 15 years, and people want to close the factory on them... Let us work.”

Reuven is far from the only person who has his livelihood on the line.

“It’s me and 160 people that work for this company,” Avi Zinger, CEO of Ben & Jerry’s Israel, told a tour organized by the Digitell arm of the Strategic Affairs Ministry, which organized the visit to meet the people beyond the headlines.

Zinger described himself as someone who loves ice cream. Before he brought Ben & Jerry’s to Israel as their licensee and partner, he says one “couldn’t get decent ice cream in Israel.”

After the decision Ben & Jerry’s international to end their agreement, Zinger said that “the first day, it was a shock.” Everyone went around the factory with the feeling like “everything is falling apart.”

While the decision was a shock, Orit Toker noted that it was not a surprise.

Zinger listed dozens of ways they’ve been attacked before. Ben & Jerry’s Israel weathered these attacks, but the momentum shifted in the wake of the recent Gaza escalation, Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Ben & Jerry’s Israel’s factory and 90% of its employees live in the range of Gazan rockets. They spent much of the operation in bomb shelters. When they emerged, while most of Israel went back to normal, they received attacks of a different sort. A barrage of BDS social media comments and campaigns pressuring Ben & Jerry’s forced them into internet silence -- until their declaration on Monday.

Itai, a product manager for Ben & Jerry’s Israel, is from Kiryat Gat, and has worked at the factory for three years. He told the Post that there is a feeling like they’ve been caught in the middle of a war.

“We don’t make politics, we make ice cream,” Itai told the Post.

Rami, the head of logistics, echoed the sentiment, explaining that a political war was being waged against them. He told the Post that he has been trying to calm the minds of his workers. Yet it isn’t easy. In Kiryat Malachi, where the factory is located, “not much is here,” he said. Families, distributors, all rely on Ben & Jerry’s Israel for their livelihood.

Kiryat Malakhi was established in 1951 as a tent city, or ma’abara, for masses of Jewish immigrants to settle in. The city has a population of 22,000 people, many of them immigrants from the former Soviet Union and Ethiopia. Ethiopian immigrants make up 17% of the population of the city. According to the Neriya Center-Kiryat Malachi charity, the city “ranks only 4 out of 10 on a scale of prosperity, with an average income 50% lower than the national average.”

Ben & Jerry’s Israel has not just been providing jobs to the area, but contributing to charities and social projects.

According to Zinger, his company has given to charities focusing on Israeli-Ethiopian communities. They also contributed to an entrepreneurial program that brought young Israeli Jews and Arabs to cooperate.

According to Zinger the company employs Israeli-Ethiopian immigrants and refugees, and has Israeli-Arab distributors that rely on them.

These initiatives, opportunities and jobs are at risk.

Gabi is a division head at Ben & Jerry’s Israel. He is married with three kids, and has worked at the factory for 24 years.

If the factory closes, Gabi joked that “it will be hard for my kids because they love to eat ice cream.” He took a more serious tone when he said “But they are also very proud that their father works at an ice cream factory.”

In addition to his family, he has his workers ' livelihood on his mind.

“I worry for them.”

When asked what would happen next, Zinger said that “So we have to let people go, you know, we have to shut down the company if we lose the license.”

However, Zinger emphasized that he is an optimist. He doesn’t believe that it will happen, because of all the support they’ve received in Israel and around the world.

This cautious optimism is shared by his employees.

“The factory will close in a year,” Itai told the Post. ”We don’t know what will happen, we hope the political pressure will prevent that from happening”

“I think it will be okay,” a line worker said.

The resilient mood seemed to have been amplified by the visit of social media influencers, pundits, and NGOs that came with the Strategic Affairs Ministry’s Digitell branch. As the group arrived, workers were hanging new Israeli flags on the front gate.

At the end of the tour, the event turned celebratory, with some of the Digitell group climbing onto a Ben & Jerry’s truck with an Israeli flag, cheered on by Zinger and other workers.

While the workers of Ben & Jerry’s have been caught in the middle of a conflict, they are unwilling to be forgotten. They have not just embraced the support they’ve received, they’ve been actively fighting the closure of their factory.

“Everyone is behind us,” Zinger said excitedly.

The writers were invited by the Strategic Affairs Ministry to join the visit to the Ben & Jerry’s Israel factory.