Israel’s efforts toward technological solutions for climate change are numerous, and as of this week, world-renowned. On Tuesday, the Israeli climate-tech company HomeBiogas was awarded the World Sustainability Award in the field of Circular Economy for their innovative waste-to-energy solutions that tackle climate change by reducing methane emissions and providing clean energy to thousands of people around the world.

The term “circular economy” represents the notion of converting waste back into a source of energy with minimal loss, thereby creating energy loops that will ease the demand for the consumption of external fuel. The creation and maintenance of these loops would mean fewer resources spent on energy, thereby reducing stress on the climate.

HomeBiogas develops on-site systems which enable households and businesses to turn their organic waste into clean energy such as gas for heating water or cooking. The company uses anaerobic digestion to convert discarded organic materials into renewable energy, reducing the costs and emissions associated with sending food waste to landfills. To date, HomeBiogas has sold over 15,000 household systems in 107 countries.

”We’re proud to be recipients of the World Sustainability Award as leaders in the circular economy,” said HomeBiogas CEO, Oshik Efrati. “The driving force behind HomeBiogas is to disrupt the world of waste with on-site sustainable solutions. Waste is a valuable resource and we are working hard to make it matter.”

HomeBiogas impressed the judges with its systems which provide a cost-effective way for people to turn organic waste into biogas for cooking and natural fertilizer – tackling climate change by reducing methane emissions and providing clean energy for people in need.

The Homebiogas unit turns organic waste into garden fertilizer and cooking gas. (credit: COURTESY HOMEBIOGAS)

Each system offsets 6 tonnes of CO2 per year, the equivalent of one vehicle’s annual emissions. One judge described it as an “astonishing innovation, which opens up a new era of possibilities for the under-developed world but also the developed one, through home family autonomy in energy.”

Background of HomeBiogas

HomeBiogas is a leader in the Israeli climate-tech industry, having garnered such success that it was chosen as one of 10 representatives of Israel at the upcoming United Nations annual Climate Change Conference (COP27) which will take place in November in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

HomeBiogas will showcase Israel’s diverse approach to climate change alongside other climate-tech start-ups including new-milk developer ReMilk, smart beekeeping platform Beewise, and 100% recyclable plastic alternative UBQ Materials.

“The ten winners, each a trailblazer in their own right, are the strongest evidence of Israel’s potential leadership in the climate-tech industry,” said Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority.

“In recent years, climate-tech has become one of the hottest fields in the Israeli tech industry, attracting entrepreneurs, investors and corporations who wish to contribute to the struggle against the climate crisis,” Bin said. “I believe the combination of Israel’s public, private and academic sectors will transform the Israeli tech industry into a leading global innovator in climate-tech.”