Direct flights between Nigeria and Israel might be coming soon

The launch of the new line between Lagos and Tel Aviv, while not officially confirmed as of yet, could come as early as next month.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 19, 2022 05:05
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Starting next month, Israelis might be able to travel to a new destination in Africa directly from Ben-Gurion Airport.

Nigerian airline Air Peace could start offering direct flights between Nigeria and Israel very soon, CEO Allen Onyema revealed this week in a meeting with the Israeli envoy to Nigeria.



New potential line good news for Nigerian Christians

The 4,300 km. line would see the flight time between the two countries decrease significantly to only six hours. Currently, the travel can often include several transfers and usually crosses the 10-hour mark. 

The potential line is especially significant for many Nigerian Christians who wish to travel to Israel for its holy sites.



