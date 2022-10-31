The Israel Electric Corporation released a statement Sunday warning customers of scammers demanding payment for 'unpaid' electricity bills while posing as employees.

Dozens of Israelis, mostly business owners, have filed complaints to the electric company over the past few days claiming to have been scammed in this manner.

On some occasions, a taxi driver was sent to the home of the target to pick up and deliver the money to the scammers, the company said in the statement.

"The customers said they received calls from a man impersonating an Electric Corp. employee using a fake name," the company continued. The scammer tends to threaten targets with immediate disconnection from the power supply if they do not pay the forged bill.

In the statement, the Electric Corp. clarified that cash payment of bills is only available at the company's offices and official customer service center.

The corporation "certainly does not send taxi cabs to collect payment," it added, asking customers to refuse any request to pay their electricity bills in cash.