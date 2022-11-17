A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Morocco’s National Office for Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) and the national water company of Israel, Mekorot on Thursday.

The signing, which took place during the Global Investment Forum 2022, will establish a framework for the development of cooperation between the two institutions in the areas of drinking water and liquid sanitation.

Joint cooperation activities between the two countries

As a result of the agreement, ONEE and Mekorot will work together to promote joint cooperation activities mainly in the field of seawater desalination, performance improvement, R&D and innovation.

MEKOROT STAFF attend the COP27 climate-change conference in Sharm e-Sheikh (credit: MEKOROT)

Thursday’s signing follows a similar MOU agreement which took place in December 2020, between the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, represented by the Ministry of Equipment and Water; and the Government of the State of Israel, represented by the Ministry of Water Resources.