The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

MOU between Israel, Morocco will enable collaboration in drinking water, liquid sanitation

The signing took place during the Global Investment Forum 2022.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 12:07

Updated: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 12:20
MOU between Israel, Morocco will enable collaboration in drinking water, liquid sanitation. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
MOU between Israel, Morocco will enable collaboration in drinking water, liquid sanitation.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Morocco’s National Office for Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) and the national water company of Israel, Mekorot on Thursday.

The signing, which took place during the Global Investment Forum 2022, will establish a framework for the development of cooperation between the two institutions in the areas of drinking water and liquid sanitation

Joint cooperation activities between the two countries

As a result of the agreement, ONEE and Mekorot will work together to promote joint cooperation activities mainly in the field of seawater desalination, performance improvement, R&D and innovation.

MEKOROT STAFF attend the COP27 climate-change conference in Sharm e-Sheikh (credit: MEKOROT) MEKOROT STAFF attend the COP27 climate-change conference in Sharm e-Sheikh (credit: MEKOROT)

Thursday’s signing follows a similar MOU agreement which took place in December 2020, between the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, represented by the Ministry of Equipment and Water; and the Government of the State of Israel, represented by the Ministry of Water Resources.



Tags morocco mekorot innovation Global Investment Forum 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by