The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Mekorot will lead special session on water at COP27 in Egypt

Mekorot is attending the conference as part of the official delegation of the Government of Israel and the Export Institute.

By LIOR NOVIK
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 01:37

Updated: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 01:40
MEKOROT STAFF attend the COP27 climate-change conference in Sharm e-Sheikh (photo credit: MEKOROT)
MEKOROT STAFF attend the COP27 climate-change conference in Sharm e-Sheikh
(photo credit: MEKOROT)

Mekorot, Israel’s national water company, is participating in the global climate-change conference currently being held in Sharm e-Sheikh, Egypt, and will lead a special session on the water at the conference.

Mekorot is attending the conference as part of the official delegation of the Government of Israel and the Export Institute. World leaders and tens of thousands of representatives of governments, civil society organizations, academics and the business sector are attending the conference, which opened on Sunday and will last two weeks. The discussions will focus on commitments and projects to combat climate change and environmental impact. The Mekorot delegation to the conference was led by Yossi Yaakobi, the company’s vice president of engineering.

Mekorot talks about water at COP27

“When we talk about the consequences of climate change, the issue of water takes on great significance,” says the director of the Innovation Unit at Mekorot, Dudi Balsar, “When the water runs out, people panic and lose patience. This happened in Europe, which experienced its hottest summer in 500 years. In addition, in the United States, large rivers, like the Mississippi, are drying up.”

VIEW of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. (credit: Sayed Sheasha/Reuters) VIEW of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. (credit: Sayed Sheasha/Reuters)

“When the water runs out, people panic and lose patience. This happened in Europe, which experienced its hottest summer in 500 years. In addition, in the United States, large rivers, like the Mississippi, are drying up.”

Director of the Innovation Unit at Mekorot, Dudi Balsar

“The water shortage is a phenomenon that will accompany us in the coming years,” adds Balsar. “We hear about it from delegations from countries like Italy, whose water balance has been negative for many years, and from other countries like Spain, England, Germany and even the Netherlands. Mekorot and Israel are in a very interesting position because we have succeeded in creating a positive water balance in a semi-desert country, and we are doing so in a way that is energy efficient. While other countries of the world were complacent, we solved the problem by producing water artificially by desalination and recycling wastewater for the benefit of agriculture. In addition, we have an efficient and advanced water management system in Israel, and this is what we are presenting to the world.”

Balsar adds that one of the issues that Mekorot intends to emphasize is the smart management of the national water system. “The uniqueness of Mekorot is also in the field of big data, the production of smart meters, and the management of the network digitally in order to operate the system more efficiently. This is very significant because of the growing need for the artificial production of water. These processes consume a great deal of energy, and we have the tools to help in this area as well.”

Translated by Alan Rosenbaum.



Tags Israel mekorot water in israel water climate change COP27
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
5

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by