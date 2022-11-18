The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Qatar, FIFA backtrack on sale of alcohol during World Cup

The decision marks a last-minute reversal that raised questions among some supporters about the host country's ability to deliver on promises to fans.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2022 15:49
An English fan drinks beer before a World Cup match at a cafe in Moscow, Russia on July 3, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)
An English fan drinks beer before a World Cup match at a cafe in Moscow, Russia on July 3, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)

Alcoholic beer will not be sold at Qatar's World Cup stadiums, world soccer governing body FIFA said in a statement on Friday, a last-minute reversal that raised questions among some supporters about the host country's ability to deliver on promises to fans.

The announcement comes two days before Sunday's kickoff of the World Cup, the first to be held in a conservative Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, the consumption of which is banned in public.

"Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters," a FIFA spokesperson said in the statement.

Fans angry after Qatar backtrack on alcohol promise

England's Football Supporters' Association said the decision raises concerns about Qatar's ability to fulfill its promises to visiting fans on "accommodation, transport or cultural issues."

For years, Qatar's tournament organizers have said that alcohol would be widely accessible to fans at the tournament.

"Some fans like a beer at the match, and some don't, but the real issue is the last-minute U-turn which speaks to a wider problem -- the total lack of communication and clarity from the organizing committee towards supporters," the association said in a statement on Twitter.

Qatar, the smallest country to host a World Cup, is bracing for the expected arrival of 1.2 million fans during the month-long tournament, more than a third of the Gulf Arab state's three million population.

Budweiser tents are pictured outside the stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED) Budweiser tents are pictured outside the stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED)

Budweiser left none the wiser

Budweiser, a major World Cup sponsor, owned by beer maker AB InBev, was to exclusively sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each of the eight stadiums three hours before and one hour after each game.

"Some of the planned stadium activations cannot move forward due to circumstances beyond our control," AB InBev said in a statement.

Budweiser has been a World Cup sponsor since 1985, the year before the event was held in Mexico. For 2022, it has launched its biggest-ever campaign, with activities for Budweiser and other brands in more than 70 markets and at 1.2 million bars, restaurants and retail outlets.



Tags sports soccer qatar world cup soccer FIFA beer alcohol corruption
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by