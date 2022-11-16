The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Qatar World Cup: How can Israelis stay safe and out of trouble?

The "Safe World Cup" campaign was launched to instruct Israelis on how to navigate Qatar's strict laws and stay out of trouble.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 17:13
People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

The Foreign Ministry released a guide for Israelis on Wednesday instructing them on how to behave in Qatar while there for the World Cup that starts on Sunday.

The guide is part of the "Safe World Cup" campaign which was introduced by a video that is narrated by Israel's national soccer team's caption Tal Ben-Haim.

"Drinking alcohol or using drugs is strictly forbidden," he says in the video. "The prison sentences are long and the fines are high."

As Qatar is a Muslim country, it is illegal to drink alcohol in public or be drunk in public, and this law will be upheld at the World Cup.

The 40-second video does not cover all the rules and recommendations, but the campaign's website has an extensive guide to how to behave in Qatar.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - A football fan with an Argentine flag is photographed in Doha, Qatar - November 15, 2022. (credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS) Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - A football fan with an Argentine flag is photographed in Doha, Qatar - November 15, 2022. (credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)

Visa

Generally, Israelis cannot visit Qatar, but as part of the conditions to host the World Cup, the country had to agree to allow people of all nationalities to attend the games.

Entry to the country will only be granted to Israelis who have the special Hayya visa that was issued to Israelis only between the dates of November 15 and 18.

The visa can be applied for at this link: https://hayya.qatar2022.qa/ 

A special note for people with dual citizenship: Israelis who travel on a passport of a different nationality and get into trouble will not receive aid as Israeli citizens. If you do get into trouble and have traveled on your other passport, you will need to contact the embassy for that nationality for help.

Hotels

Due to the vast numbers of people expected to arrive for the World Cup, Qatar is expected to experience a shortage of hotel rooms, therefore, the Safe World Cup campaign recommends buying travel packages that include accommodation.

Special note regarding alcohol: Qatar has dry hotels in which alcohol is forbidden and wet hotels where alcohol can be drunk only when bought directly from the hotel. Take notice of which hotel you're staying in and behave accordingly.

Crime and Punishment

Qatar is considered one of the safest places in the world with low crime rates, but at the same time, Israelis are recommended to try to hide their Israeliness so as to be safer.

It is also important to bear in mind that both the law and punishment are stricter in Qatar, so extra caution is urged in regard to arguments, swearing and public behavior.

LGBTQ+

Homosexuality is strictly forbidden in Qatar and can lead to a death sentence, therefore LGBTQ+ people are asked to be careful with how they interact with each other in public.

Health

Make sure that any medications you carry with you are legal in Qatar and that you have the prescription with you at all times.

Qatar requires any foreigners over the age of 12 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. If your last dose was more than six months ago, a booster will be required. As well as the vaccine, a PCR test is required up to 48 hours before the flight.

The emergency number in Qatar is 999.

Transportation

The legal driving age in Qatar is 18, and sometimes an international driver's license is required, and a national license is not enough.

Qatar has organized bus and train lines that are safe and reliable.

Caution is urged when taking taxis. Make sure your driver is licensed and doesn't pick up additional passengers on the way. Women traveling in taxis alone have to sit in the back seat.



Tags travel qatar world cup soccer Israelis
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
2

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
3

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
4

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
5

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by