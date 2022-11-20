The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
On Israel-UAE business partnerships, main goal is to ‘make it happen’

“The main purpose of the Abrahamic Business Circle is to create business, to stimulate real business relationships and to achieve results,” said Abrahamic Business Circle Chairman Dr. Raphael Nagel.

By TAMAR URIEL-BEERI
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2022 10:07
MOU between Israel, Morocco will enable collaboration in drinking water, liquid sanitation. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
MOU between Israel, Morocco will enable collaboration in drinking water, liquid sanitation.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

“Our main goal is to make it happen,” said Dr. Raphael Nagel, Chairman and Founder of the Abrahamic Business Circle, speaking to The Jerusalem Post head of conferences Maayan Hoffman at the Global Investment Forum in Morocco.

He was referring, of course, to different sorts of business dealings, in particular, those between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, which the Abrahamic Business Circle has set out to achieve. He described their working methods as talking “tachles” (a Yiddish slang term for “brass tacks”).

“The main purpose of the Abrahamic Business Circle is to create business, to stimulate real business relationships and to achieve results,” he explained. According to him, when the organization was initially launched – prior to the signing of the Abraham Accords, by the way – the founders were “very focused on it being global, including as many different countries as possible.”

In contrast, today, the Abrahamic Business Circle is “bringing Israeli products through the Netherlands to the UAE.”

The UAE's growing Jewish community

While some may nevertheless be a little apprehensive about Israel’s entering the UAE’s massive business world, Nagel said there is nothing to worry about, and Dubai is the perfect example.

Global Investment Forum in Morocco. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

“You can see the Jewish community [in the UAE] is growing on a daily basis.”

Dr. Raphael Nagel, Chairman and Founder of the Abrahamic Business Circle

“You can see the Jewish community [in the UAE] is growing on a daily basis,” said Nagel, a Jewish man himself. “We just saw the first wedding of a Jewish rabbi in Dubai. We have Jewish schools [and] we have Jewish kosher food everywhere. I think there’s no question: all the Jews in Dubai feel very happy, extremely safe, and we have to admit, we have no antisemitism in the UAE at all.”

The Abrahamic Business Circle will be hosting an event in Tel Aviv on December 7. Click here to learn more.



Tags morocco israel UAE UAE Israel Abraham Accords Abrahamic Business Circle Global Investment Forum 2022
