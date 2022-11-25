The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Holon institute hosts University of Maryland's chief scientist

Pierce and Yakubov expressed a mutual interest in deepening the relationship between HIT and the University of Maryland.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2022 18:10
FROM RIGHT: Dr. Brian M. Pierce, Prof. Eduard Yakubov, Dr. Eyal Brill and Dr. Harel Menashri (photo credit: TAL KIRSHENBAUM)
FROM RIGHT: Dr. Brian M. Pierce, Prof. Eduard Yakubov, Dr. Eyal Brill and Dr. Harel Menashri
(photo credit: TAL KIRSHENBAUM)

Dr. Brian M. Pierce, chief scientist and head of the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security at the University of Maryland, visited the Holon Institute of Technology (HIT) on Thursday, meeting with senior management at the school to strengthen connections between Israeli and American cyber systems.

During the visit, Pierce learned about HIT’s expertise in cyber integration across various fields, including computer science, industrial engineering and technology management, and electrical and electronics engineering.  

He demonstrated interest in HIT’s multidisciplinary ventures and the collaborations between students and faculty members from the various faculties within the School of Multidisciplinary Studies. Pierce also expressed great interest in systems engineering, which he says is a vital field in the US.

HIT president Prof. Eduard Yakubov met with Pierce, together with members of the HIT administration, and noted that 90% of the students in HIT’s Faculty of Industrial Engineering and Technology Management plan to specialize in systems engineering. 

HOLON INSTITUTE of Technology campus (credit: HIT) HOLON INSTITUTE of Technology campus (credit: HIT)

HIT, Maryland U to deepen relationship

Yakubov also spoke about the close relationship the institute maintains with industry and the community. 

“Our uniqueness lies in the institute’s DNA, which includes an emphasis on applied research, innovation and a multidisciplinary approach,” he said. 

At the conclusion of the meeting, Pierce and Yakubov expressed a mutual interest in deepening the relationship between HIT and the University of Maryland.



Tags science Holon Cyber university of maryland Maryland
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by