7-Eleven to open in Tel Aviv on January 11

The first branch will be located at Dizengoff Center in Tel Aviv, with dozens of additional branches planned in the coming years.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2022 15:28
The under-construction storefront of Israel's first 7-Eleven store in Tel Aviv, December 2022 (photo credit: TZVI JOFFRE)
The under-construction storefront of Israel's first 7-Eleven store in Tel Aviv, December 2022
(photo credit: TZVI JOFFRE)

After a long wait, Israelis will finally be able to enjoy 7-Eleven in their country starting on January 11.

The chain's first branch in Israel is set to open its doors at Dizengoff Center on January 11, although the exact time it will open that day is still uncertain.

The storefront is already being prepared with a large façade visible on Dizengoff Street with the 7-Eleven logo and the words "coming soon."

Last year, Electra Consumer Products signed an agreement with 7-Eleven to open hundreds of branches of the convenience store chain throughout Israel.

Dozens of branches of the store will be opened across the country in the next three years, according to the agreement.

7-Eleven shopfront in Singapore (credit: CALVIN TEO/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)7-Eleven shopfront in Singapore (credit: CALVIN TEO/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Electra Consumer Products will be the sole franchisee of the chain in Israel for the next 20 years with the option to extend the agreement for up to 50 years. The company is expected to invest NIS 60 million in the 7-Eleven stores in the coming years.

Unclear as of yet which 7-Eleven products will be offered in Israel

The products offered at 7-Elevens vary depending on the country, so Israel may not have the exact same products as the US or other countries. The company does operate a store with a large variety of kosher food and kosher hot dogs in Monsey, New York, and many of its products are generally kosher across its many US branches.

According to Calcalist, the coffee served at the stores will be produced by the Strauss company under the 7-Eleven brand name.

7-Eleven, founded in Texas in 1927, currently operates in over 20 countries around the world besides the US, including the United Arab Emirates, Sweden, China, Australia and South Korea.

The chain is the latest American food provider to head for the Israeli market, following KFC’s fourth entrance into Israel in 2020.



