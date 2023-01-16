The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

TAU conference talks BDS challenges for Israeli businesses today

From Ben and Jerry's to BDS: These are the most politically charged times for Israeli companies

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 16, 2023 17:08
Panel at the conference in memory of Isachar Fischer, hosted by Tel Aviv University's Batya and Isachar Fischer Center for Corporate Governance (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Panel at the conference in memory of Isachar Fischer, hosted by Tel Aviv University's Batya and Isachar Fischer Center for Corporate Governance
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

Tel Aviv University's Batya and Isachar Fischer Center for Corporate Governance held its annual conference in memory of Isachar Fischer last week, focusing on the challenges created by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement for Israeli businesses.

In an era in which corporate governance and investments increasingly intersect with international politics and the BDS threat faced by Israeli businesses, many companies are facing some unexpected hurdles.

The concern, illustrated by the Ben & Jerry’s case, is that investors and companies would use their commitment to socially responsible investments to boycott Israeli companies.

Professors Jesse Fried (Harvard Law School) and David Webber (Boston University), who attended the conference, discussed the legal response to Ben & Jerry’s decision, the different legal strategies used against Unilever, and lessons for the future.

'Companies and CEOs that boycott Israel face serious material risks to their businesses'

"The fact that many US states actually divested from Unilever over the Israel boycott, that many elected officials and investors pushed back against the boycott, and that multiple lawsuits were brought sent the strongest possible signal to markets," Webber said. "Companies and CEOs that boycott Israel face serious material risks to their businesses and their reputations."

Ben & Jerry's ice creams on sale at a shop in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)Ben & Jerry's ice creams on sale at a shop in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Fried, in turn, said that the purpose of the BDS movement is to "demonize, isolate, and ultimately destroy the Jewish state. So far, it has largely failed, thanks to the efforts of the pro-Israel community. But this is an ongoing battle and we must remain vigilant."

Darryl J. Alvarado from Robbins, Geller, Rudman & Dowd LLP, in turn, described the lawsuit brought by his law firm on behalf of investors against Unilever for its misleading disclosure in connection with the Ben & Jerrys decision.

The Batya and Isachar Fischer Center for Corporate Governance at Tel Aviv University is Israel’s leading center for corporate governance research.

Endowed by Avi Fischer in memory of his father and directed by Professor Assaf Hamdani, the Center sponsors academic research, conferences and roundtables bringing together academics, practitioners, business leaders, judges and policymakers from Israel and abroad.



Tags Israel tel aviv university bds business Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by