Israel's Brimag adds La Sommeliere brand wine refrigerator

Brimag, which specializes in the import, marketing and distribution of electrical brands for home use, has now entered the home wine refrigerator category.

It recently received the exclusive franchise for the import and marketing of the French brand La Sommeliere from FRIO, which specializes in wine cooler and storage solutions.

La Sommeliere is the first brand to be imported by Brimag exclusively, from a group of brands under the FRIO group. During 2023, additional leading brands in the wine refrigerator category are expected to arrive.

Good news for Israeli wine sector appreciators

Yair Rosen, CEO of Brimag, said: “We are happy to enter new areas. The new brand is a full synergy with the company’s brand collection. For the Israeli consumer who loves, appreciates and connects to the wine sector, this is real news both from a consumer and technological point of view.”

The product collection of La Sommeliere includes a wide variety of wine refrigerators for home use, with different division and temperature zones for storage and aging.

The products are divided into two main series: the luxury series and the prestige series. The brand also offers the unique free VINOTAG app for the brand’s products to manage the wine refrigerator, access to a virtual display of the refrigerator and a detailed inventory list of its contents.