The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Egg prices in Israel to rise sharply, Agriculture Ministry says

A box of a dozen medium-sized eggs will rise in price from NIS 11.50 to NIS 12.89 and a dozen extra-large eggs will rise 16% in price from NIS 13.10 to NIS 15.19.

By IDAN ERETZ/GLOBES/TNS
Published: JANUARY 25, 2023 10:46

Updated: JANUARY 25, 2023 10:47
Box of eggs (Illustrative) (photo credit: PEXELS)
Box of eggs (Illustrative)
(photo credit: PEXELS)

Israel's Agriculture Ministry announced this week that the government-supervised price of eggs will rise by about 12%.

A box of a dozen medium-sized eggs will rise in price from NIS 11.50 to NIS 12.89 and a dozen extra-large eggs will rise 16% in price from NIS 13.10 to NIS 15.19.

Why has the price of eggs gone up?

The Agriculture Ministry said that the reason for the significant price hike was the global price rise in seeds and the increase in the prices of the feeds used to raise laying hens. The ministry added that failure to raise prices might lead to a decrease in local egg production and a shortage of eggs in the market, as well as a lack of viability in importing eggs.

The global price of eggs has increased significantly both due to an outbreak of bird flu worldwide and an increase in input prices due to the war in Ukraine.

Egg prices in Israel

Egg prices in Israel are set by a joint price committee of the Agriculture and Finance ministries, due to full centralized planning in the industry — starting with the allocation of quotas for laying eggs to chicken farmers, and ending with a minimum price for chicken farmers when they come to sell their produce to the farm.

The price of eggs in Israel is considered particularly expensive compared with the rest of the world, and according to the Numbeo website, Israel ranks sixth highest in egg prices worldwide, prior to the latest hike.



Tags Israel Finance Ministry Politics agriculture eggs
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by