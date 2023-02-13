The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Austria looks to attract Israeli tourists

Austria hopes to attract more Israeli tourists, but it also hopes to see more Austrians visiting Israel.

By DAVID ZEV HARRIS, MARK GORDON
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 02:34
AUSTRIAN LABOR and Economy Minister Martin Kocher. (photo credit: Eden Mor Yosef)
AUSTRIAN LABOR and Economy Minister Martin Kocher.
(photo credit: Eden Mor Yosef)

Israelis are the second most important non-European tourism market for Austria, racking up some 1,000,000 hotel nights in 2022. Vienna hopes that figure will increase this year.

Some 30 Austrian tourism leaders – including government ministers – just completed a trip to Israel in which they met with outbound travel companies, media and influencers.

“The fact that we have two members of government here shows the importance that we attach to this relationship.”

Nikolaus Lutterotti

“The fact that we have two members of government here shows the importance that we attach to this relationship,” said Austrian Ambassador to Israel Nikolaus Lutterotti.

Bringing in more Israeli visitors to Austria

As with other travel destinations, Austria found Israeli tourists to be among the most resilient as COVID travel restrictions eased and as the country aims to attract even more Israeli visitors, it has brought its “Refocus Austria” roadshow to Israel.

However, both Lutterotti and Federal Minister of Labor and Economy Martin Kocher stressed they also want to see Austrians visiting Israel.

(credit: DIMITRY ANIKIN/UNSPLASH) (credit: DIMITRY ANIKIN/UNSPLASH)

“It’s all about connections, people going in both directions,” Kocher said, pointing to the foundations of the “very intense diplomatic and economic” strategic partnership between Vienna and Jerusalem.

State Secretary of Tourism Susanne Kraus-Winkler said the number of Israeli guest nights in Austria more than doubled in the last eight years.

“Austria is a country with exceptional nature, high-quality infrastructure and a rich cultural heritage,” said Kraus-Winkler.

The average Israeli spends €259 per day in Austria. Around 36% travel in family groups and the vast majority are highly educated. In 2019, Israel was the 19th most important market for Austrian tourism – and by last year, it had jumped to 13th place.

There are 33 weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Vienna, with a flight time of three hours and 45 minutes.



Tags Tourism travel austria tour
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by