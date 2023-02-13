Austria looks to attract Israeli tourists

Israelis are the second most important non-European tourism market for Austria, racking up some 1,000,000 hotel nights in 2022. Vienna hopes that figure will increase this year.

Some 30 Austrian tourism leaders – including government ministers – just completed a trip to Israel in which they met with outbound travel companies, media and influencers.

“The fact that we have two members of government here shows the importance that we attach to this relationship,” said Austrian Ambassador to Israel Nikolaus Lutterotti.

Bringing in more Israeli visitors to Austria

As with other travel destinations, Austria found Israeli tourists to be among the most resilient as COVID travel restrictions eased and as the country aims to attract even more Israeli visitors, it has brought its “Refocus Austria” roadshow to Israel.

However, both Lutterotti and Federal Minister of Labor and Economy Martin Kocher stressed they also want to see Austrians visiting Israel.

(credit: DIMITRY ANIKIN/UNSPLASH)

“It’s all about connections, people going in both directions,” Kocher said, pointing to the foundations of the “very intense diplomatic and economic” strategic partnership between Vienna and Jerusalem.

State Secretary of Tourism Susanne Kraus-Winkler said the number of Israeli guest nights in Austria more than doubled in the last eight years.

“Austria is a country with exceptional nature, high-quality infrastructure and a rich cultural heritage,” said Kraus-Winkler.

The average Israeli spends €259 per day in Austria. Around 36% travel in family groups and the vast majority are highly educated. In 2019, Israel was the 19th most important market for Austrian tourism – and by last year, it had jumped to 13th place.

There are 33 weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Vienna, with a flight time of three hours and 45 minutes.