A unique and historic event was held last week, on Wednesday, November 9, at the Crossroads of Civilizations Museum in Dubai, where ninety-one-year-old Holocaust Survivor Eve Kugler told the story of her survival and experience during the Holocaust. The event at the museum, founded by H.E. Ahmed Obaid AlMansoori, was also the inaugural event of the new March of the Living Chapter in the Gulf, together with March of the Living Ambassador in the Gulf, Eitan Neishlos.

Holocaust survivor Eve Kugler said, “I was very honored to be in Dubai and to have the opportunity to speak to people in the Emirates, young and old, about the horrors of those dark days and the lessons that still must be learned today.”

In Vienna, a “March of Light” from the Heldenplatz to the Judenplatz will take place, concluding with a commemoration ceremony.

In Jerusalem, a moving ceremony will take place in which Holocaust survivors, veteran journalist Walter Bingham and David Cycowicz, who both witnessed Kristallnacht, will be recognized, and messages of hope from around the world will be projected onto the ancient walls of the Old City.

The events marked the 84th anniversary of “Kristallnacht/November Pogrom,” when hundreds of synagogues were burned across Germany, and thousands of Jewish-owned businesses were damaged or destroyed by Nazi vandals. Approximately 100 Jews were murdered, and around 30,000 more were rounded up and sent to concentration camps, marking an ominous turning point in history and a key juncture in the evolution of the mass genocide of the Jews carried by Nazi Germany during World War II.

The International March of the Living launched its third interfaith campaign of unity to remember Kristallnacht under the title, “Let There Be Light.” The campaign’s aim is to commemorate the past but also to raise awareness about the current atmosphere of intolerance, prejudice and racism that exists in the world today, by participating in a public educational effort that will be joined by people of all faiths and backgrounds.