The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Twitter launches new policy against violent speech

Twitter stresses that its platform should be used for civil discussion and that cannot happen when discourse that promotes violence spreads on its site.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 1, 2023 16:05
Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Twitter launched its Violent Speech Policy last month that informs users that they are not allowed to "threaten, incite, glorify, or express desire for violence or harm."

The social media platform has expressed a "zero tolerance policy" towards speech that may incite violence in order to better protect users' safety and not allow violent behavior caused by the platform to be normalized.

Twitter stresses that its platform should be used for civil discussion and that cannot happen when discourse that promotes violence spreads on its site, according to the social media platform's help center.

What should happen if a Twitter user(s) violates this policy?

Twitter states that accounts that violate this policy will have their account suspended "immediately and permanently" in most cases and that for cases that the platform considers to be less severe will only have their account banned for a certain time period. However, a permanent suspension is still possible if the user still violates the social media giant's policy.

What does Twitter consider to be violent speech on its platform?

Threats, expressing a desire of harm on another as well as incitement or glorification of violence all fall under the umbrella of violent speech, according to Twitter, and a user that engages in any of these criteria will have their account suspended or banned.

Person touch ''Delete app'' icon near Twitter logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION) Person touch ''Delete app'' icon near Twitter logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Violent threats include threats of murder, sexual assault and torture, according to the platform's guidelines. Incitement of violence includes celebrating or promoting violent behavior or encouraging others to commit acts of harm to themselves and/or others. 

Wishing other people harm also violates Twitter's guidelines, which include statements expressing hope for others to die or suffer illnesses or tragic incidences.

What isn't a violation of Twitter's violent speech policy?

Twitter specifically states that expressions of violent speech are allowed "when there is no clear abusive or violent context."

This could include hyperbolic and consensual dialogue between friends, figures of speech artistic expression or satire if the context is on a specific viewpoint that is unrelated to physical violence or harm.



Tags twitter violence social media free speech
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by