Ze'ev Raz, one of the leaders of the Balfour protest and a former fighter pilot, called for the assassination of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday. Raz was a pilot who participated in a reactor bombing operation in Iraq in 1981, which is known as Operation Opera.

"If a sitting prime minister assumes dictatorial powers, this prime minister is bound to die, simply like that, along with his ministers and his followers.

He continued by arguing that Israel should integrate 'din rodef' (a concept in Jewish law that allows for the killing of an individual who intends to kill or harm others).

"My din rodef rules that if my country is taken over by a person, foreigner or Israeli, who leads it in an undemocratic manner, it is obligatory to kill him...it is better to kill the criminals first."

Likud's response

The Likud party immediately called for Raz's arrest following his statements.

"The incitement against Prime Minister Netanyahu breaks records of insanity," the party issued in an official statement. "We are shocked by Zeev Raz's call to assassinate Prime Minister Netanyahu and his cabinet ministers. The Shin Bet and the police must act immediately to arrest him and the other instigators against Prime Minister Netanyahu."

Raz then apologized for his statements, writing on Facebook: "The post I posted here with the words din rodef was a quote from a person who retracted it, and I deleted it. I do not identify with that post."

