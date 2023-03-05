The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Bloomberg on Israel's judicial reform: I don't blame investors for leaving

Benjamin Netanyahu's government is attempting to "effectively abolish Israel's independent judiciary," the former NYC mayor wrote.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 5, 2023 18:31
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg delivers remarks during the AIPAC convention at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2020. (photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg delivers remarks during the AIPAC convention at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2020.
(photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)

Michael Bloomberg, CEO of the financial and media company Bloomberg and former mayor of New York City, spoke out on Sunday against the Israeli government's proposed judicial reform for the first time.

In an opinion piece penned for the New York Times, Bloomberg wrote that the government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "courting disaster by imperiling Israel’s alliances around the world, its security in the region, its economy at home and the very democracy upon which the country was built."

"I have never gotten involved in [Israel's] domestic politics or criticized its government initiatives," Bloomberg prefaced his article before adding that, "due to my love for Israel, my respect for its people and my concern about its future are now leading me to speak out against the current government’s attempt to effectively abolish the nation’s independent judiciary."

Bloomberg: I don't blame investors for leaving Israel

Bloomberg explained that the economic damage caused by the judicial reform "is already being felt." The shekel slid 1.9% against the dollar to a nearly three-year low in February and experts have continuously warned the government that the plan presents a clear and present danger to Israel’s economy.

At least five Israeli companies, including cyber company Wiz, Papaya Global and Disruptive Technologies Venture Capital have already withdrawn funds from Israel in anticipation of an economic backlash to the reform. "As the owner of a global company, I don’t blame them," Bloomberg wrote.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu greets former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg at Ben-Gurion Airport, July 23, 2014. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu greets former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg at Ben-Gurion Airport, July 23, 2014. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

"Companies and investors place enormous value on strong and independent judicial systems because courts help protect them, not only against crime and corruption but also government overreach," he added. "Just as important, they protect what their employees value most: Individual rights and freedoms," he wrote for NYT.

Bloomberg does credit Netanyahu for what he called an "extraordinary rise in Israel’s economic standing over the last generation," something that could be Netanyahu's "greatest achievement" according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg: Netanyahu is throwing away his legacy

However, Netanyahu is risking throwing away Israel's progress and his own legacy, Bloomberg warned. 

Bloomberg, who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for the United States presidency in 2020, further warned that Israel could lose its close ties to the US and other Western nations. If it carries on its model of governance, one that "mirrors those of authoritarian countries" as per Bloomberg, Israel could suffer a "devastating loss for its security."

First signs of a deteriorating Israel-US relationship appeared last week when the White House condemned Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's calls for the State of Israel to wipe out Huwara, where West Bank settlers rioted, burning dozens of homes and vehicles. On Saturday evening, it was reported that Washington is considering barring Smotrich from entering the country.

Finally, Bloomberg noted that he hopes Netanyahu's coalition will respond to President Isaac Herzog's proposal for a judicial reform compromise, calling on Israel to "pull back and slow down."



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu United States economy michael bloomberg Judicial Reform
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by