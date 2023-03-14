The US is vastly dominating the space race against all other competitors, spending 51% more on its space programs than every single other country in the world combined, according to a report from FairBettingSites with data sourced from Euroconsult.

Overall, the US space budget for 2022 totaled at $61.97 billion dollars.

By contrast, every other country's space program spending totaled up to just around $41 billion.

China was the closest to the US but was still a far cry off with just $11.9 billion spent on space programs.

After that, no one else crossed $5 billion, with the third highest spender being Japan with $4.9 billion.

The entirety of the European Union, not including France and Germany, which are counted separately, spent just $2.6 billion on its space programs.

NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with its Orion crew capsule perched on top, is seen in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) before it is scheduled to make a slow-motion journey to its launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, March 16, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Thom Baur)

This also shows a stark contrast with Israel, which was recently criticized by the State Comptroller's Report for lagging behind in spending on space and satellites.

And the US space budget may only get higher.

How much will the US spend on space programs in 2024?

US President Joe Biden's 2023 fiscal year budget for NASA hit around $25.4 billion, which is $1.3 billion more than what it was allocated in 2022.

The US government also approved $26.3 billion in funding for the Space Force for 2023.

And already, the 2024 fiscal year budget has been announced, showing a further increase.

According to the latest budget, NASA will get allocated $27.2 billion in budget for 2024, a 7% increase from 2023. Likewise, the US Space Force will be allocated $30 billion.

It should be noted, though, that the president's fiscal year budgets are not final but merely requests. The actual numbers get finalized by Congress.

"The budget details a blueprint to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

"At NASA, we support good-paying American jobs, stir imaginations, and excite the world to gaze up at the heavens and reflect on our place in the universe."