The INNOTECH 2023 conference, held at the Expo Tel Aviv complex on March 29-30, will show new products at the forefront of technology in the field of innovation from dozens of startups.

The conference will be held in the presence of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis and other government officials, with the participation of hundreds of Israeli and international startups and companies.

Speakers include Yigal Ona, conference chair and former head of the national cyber system; Doron Amir, an entrepreneur who led "The Best in Cyber'', founder and CEO of the cyber unicorn CyTaka; Guy Mizrahi, Chair of the Cyber Steering Committee, CEO CyPros; Esti Pashin, director of the cyber division at Elta Aerospace Industry and more.

Core issues to be discussed are the challenges and developments that are the priorities of the tech industry and the Israeli hi-tech sector on issues like cyber, artificial intelligence (AI) smart city development, fintech, deep tech, autonomous systems, big data, construction and infrastructure, hardware, cloud, security, etc.

The new technology on display

Among the dozens of startups is SyMania, an innovative start-up in the field of computer passwords, with a simple and smart solution: You need to remember one symbol and how many times you repeat it. Everyone chooses both the symbol and the sequence.

The company is in the first recruitment phase. Their team of consultants includes many senior, well-known hi-tech experts, including Yigal Ona.

Another company is VieRally, the first platform for predicting influence in social networks which will enable brands, agencies and their teams to proactively manage their online image and protect themselves from any damage to their reputation.

Sinfestim, a bioelectronic medicine company, will present a life-changing treatment for challenging acute and chronic diseases. Its tech is able to stimulate the body's internal neurological pathways.

Alumor will introduce a purifier that disinfects natural water from a well, stream, spring, lake, etc. of all microbiological impurities so that it's safe to drink.

Ray Techniques has developed a unique tech for the production of nanodiamonds, the smallest diamond particles with an average size of 4-5 nanometers using a laser, from a mixture of ash and wax.

Innogration Technologies will present an open-end system with an established build engine as a smart construction software platform that provides real-time visualization and analysis of smart construction sites 4.0.