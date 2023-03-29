The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
L’Oréal Israel announces Brandstorm 2023 winners

The winning group’s project was based on consumer insight that claims there are currently no personalized instructional videos teaching makeup techniques.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 29, 2023 23:53
The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is seen on the company's building. (photo credit: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS)
The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is seen on the company's building.
(photo credit: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS)

At the end of a six-month process, L’Oréal Israel has selected the outstanding student team winners of the Brandstorm 2023 competition for marketing innovation: three female students from Reichman University. 

The team from Reichman was selected out of 45 student competitors from Tel Aviv University, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Reichman University who participated in L’Oréal’s global open innovation competition, which is now in its 31st year.

The winning Pro-Face team consists of Danielle Huck, Leanne Neumann and Amit Hadad, from the business administration and psychology program specializing in marketing. They were led by Dr. Talia Rymon from the Arison School of Business, and teaching assistant and Reichman University graduate Eliza Cohen-Solal.

This year’s competition challenged the students to enter the virtual worlds and crack the new code of the beauty world in the worlds of augmented reality, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and the Metaverse.

The winning group’s project was based on consumer insight that claims there are currently no personalized instructional videos teaching makeup techniques. However, by smart-scanning facial features and through personalization, it is possible to produce personal tutorials that allow consumers to apply makeup in a more accurate way.

Elie Sagiv CEO of L'Oreal Israel (credit: Gadi Siara) Elie Sagiv CEO of L'Oreal Israel (credit: Gadi Siara)

Above all, the team’s new approach will be adapted personally to individual facial features. The technological solution proposed by the students allows for personalized feedback in real-time with only a mobile-phone screen.

The winning team will compete against students from leading universities throughout the world for the right to represent Israel in the grand final in Paris in June. The students from Israel joined 80,000 students in the competition this year. The winning team in the global competition will be given the right to work as interns for three months at L’Oréal’s headquarters in Paris.

Brandstorm is one of the largest competitions in the world intended for students from about 60 countries. In last year’s global finals, about 10,000 business innovation ideas were collected from student participants.



Tags business university competition
