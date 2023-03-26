Israel Police, haredi protesters clash at Jerusalem cellphone store

Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) protesters clashed with Israel Police officers in Jerusalem on Sunday during a demonstration against a cellphone store in the Geula neighborhood, police said.

The protesters were throwing bottles and other objects at the store as well as at police officers, who were trying to block the protesters from getting closer. One officer was lightly injured as a result and Border Police troops have been called in to help disperse the riot after the protesters refused orders to do so.

Two suspects have so far been arrested.

This is a developing story.