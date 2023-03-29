The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Footwear, fashion group Brill increases sales in 2022

The group specializes in fashion and footwear, and is the operator of the Gali, Lee Cooper, Nine West, Nautica, Timberland, Show/Off and Emporium chains.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 29, 2023 23:54
Revolutionary sustainable shoes introduced by Nova Milan at Kornit Fashion Week
Revolutionary sustainable shoes introduced by Nova Milan at Kornit Fashion Week
(photo credit: NAOT FOOTWEAR)

Brill Group’s sales turnover in 2022 amounted to NIS 565.2 million, compared to a total of NIS 548m. in the corresponding period in 2021 – an increase of approximately 3.1%, the group announced on Wednesday.

The sales turnover in the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to NIS 145.8m., compared to a total of approximately NIS 162.3m. in the corresponding period in 2021 – a decrease of about 10.2%.

The net profit during the reporting period amounted to NIS 30.1m., which is a rate of approximately 5.3% of sales compared to a total of NIS 49m. and an increase of 8.9% in the corresponding period the year before, respectively.

“The company is ending the year 2022 with moderate growth in the scope of its activity, noting that the year 2021 was characterized by increased sales due to pent-up demand that accumulated during the quarantine period that took place in the first quarter of that year,” Brill CEO Yehuda Elbaz said. 

“Along with the increase in the sales cycle, there was an erosion in profitability resulting from the increased costs throughout the supply chain due to the high inflation, a sharp increase in interest and the prolongation of summer sales due to the hot weather that prevailed during the fourth quarter of 2022 and led to a deepening of discounts and a decrease in sales.”



