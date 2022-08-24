COVID-19 isolation and compulsory masks should be canceled - Ichilov CEO

The time has come to cancel compulsory isolation for people who have COVID-19, Ichilov Hospital CEO Prof. Ronni Gamzu said on Tuesday.

"The risk is low, and it will help more people get tested without having to worry," Ichilov quoted him saying on its official Twitter page.

Gamzu added that "at the same time, we need to reconsider the mask and their enforcement in places that they are still required."

Who needs to isolate?

As of May, the Health Ministry's instructions in regards to isolation are that only those people who test positive need to isolate as well as people who are instructed to by the Health Ministry in special cases.

COVID-19 patients can come out of isolation if they test negative for the virus on the fourth and fifth days of their isolation. If one of the tests is positive, they are instructed to remain in isolation until the end of the seventh day if there have been no symptoms for 48 hours.

Where are masks compulsory?

The current instructions for masks is that masks are compulsory in medical, health and welfare institutions. Anywhere else, the Health Ministry recommends people wear masks, but it is still optional.

As well as a mask, visitors to geriatric hospitals, welfare dormitories, protected housing, places that house people with disabilities, mental health hostels, nursing, care homes and rehab centers need to provide a negative COVID-19 test.