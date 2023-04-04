The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Sucking up money: Vacuum sales see major spike

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: APRIL 4, 2023 22:59
Vacuums are seen on sale (Illustrative). (photo credit: MIKE MOZART/FLICKR)
Vacuums are seen on sale (Illustrative).
(photo credit: MIKE MOZART/FLICKR)

A market survey conducted by the Krasher company in preparation for Passover, the holiday of freedom and cleaning alike, found that sales of vacuum cleaners spiked before last Passover by 10%, which amounted to 400,000 devices at a cost of NIS 850 million. 

It also turns out that 86% of the sales were of stick (cordless) vacuum cleaners.

The survey did not explain the reasons for the increase in sales, but it seems that it is partly due to make up for the decrease in sales during the COVID-19 period, together with a decrease in the prices of vacuum cleaners due to competition. 

What vacuums are being bought?

For Passover, Krasher launched the Krasher VC6, a vacuum cleaner with strong power and quiet suction. 

The company's CEO Thomas Weiss says that this new vacuum has a motor with the most advanced technology, with a digital display and a working time of 60 minutes. The launch price is NIS 1,890.

Vacuum (Illustrative). (credit: PEXELS) Vacuum (Illustrative). (credit: PEXELS)

Cristalino Group, too, has just revealed the next thing in the cordless vacuum cleaner market: Dreame M12, a vacuum and floor cleaner that contains two water tanks to separate clean water (900 ml) from dirty.

The removable manual vacuum cleaner efficiently cleans sofas, flooring surfaces and also reaches corner places. It's equipped with a color digital screen that shows the amount of dirt, the battery level and the amount of water in addition to a voice prompt. The price is NIS 2,790.



Tags Passover business shopping clean
