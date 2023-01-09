The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Amazon Canada is selling a vacuum cleaner that cleans 'Jewish'

The ad for Amazon's "lightweight stick"  vacuum cleaner includes photos showing different types of garbage the vacuum is capable of cleaning, including hair, dust, and "jewish." 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 9, 2023 01:49
A vacuum that claims to clean "jewish" on Amazon.com (photo credit: screenshot)
A vacuum that claims to clean "jewish" on Amazon.com
(photo credit: screenshot)

Amazon Canada is sparking ire after they posted a listing for a vacuum that can clean "jewish."  

The ad on Amazon for the "lightweight stick"  vacuum cleaner includes photos showing different types of garbage the vacuum is capable of cleaning, including hair, dust, and "jewish." 

"We sincerely hope this is an innocent mistake and not deliberate antisemitism."

StopAntisemitism

Watchdog group StopAntisemitism was the first to draw attention to the ad via Twitter, expressing hope that the statement was a typo. 

"We sincerely hope this is an innocent mistake and not deliberate antisemitism," the group said on Sunday.  

Has Amazon been accused of antisemitism before?

Back in November, Jewish and human rights NGOs issued requests to Amazon to remove an antisemitic film shared by basketballer Kyrie Irving and the books the documentary was based on.

"We wish to express our grave concern that the sickening antisemitic documentary and book 'Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America', not only remains for purchase or rent on your platform, but alarmingly, is currently also one of your best-selling items," the International Legal Forum wrote in a letter to Amazon's Jeff Bezos at the time. "The ILF calls for the immediate removal of this film and book from distribution."

"Amazon needs to be accountable and remove the film and book immediately," wrote Creative Community for Peace (CCFP) in a call to action posted on Instagram, in which it called on supporters to share the post to pressure the book and delivery giant.

Even after weeks of pressure, the company’s CEO Andy Jassy, who is Jewish, said in December that Amazon had no plans to remove or add a disclaimer to “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America."

“As a retailer of content to hundreds of millions of customers with a lot of different viewpoints, we have to allow access to those viewpoints, even if they are objectionable — objectionable and they differ from our particular viewpoints,” Jassy told the audience at the New York Times DealBook Summit.

Michael Starr contributed to this report. 



Tags canada amazon antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
3

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
4

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
5

Medvedev threatens US with hypersonic cruise missiles, likens US to Nazis

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attend a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia January 15, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by