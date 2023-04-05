The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Moscow approves sale of Inditex's Russian business to UAE-based buyer

Russian exits have been complicated as deals involving firms from so-called unfriendly countries - those that imposed sanctions against Russia - need approval from a government commission.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 5, 2023 18:53
THE CURRENT Zara store, as seen in the Ramat Aviv Mall. (photo credit: EYAL KEREN)
THE CURRENT Zara store, as seen in the Ramat Aviv Mall.
(photo credit: EYAL KEREN)

The Russian government on Wednesday said it had approved a deal for Spain's Inditex ITX.MC to sell its Russian business to a UAE-based buyer, with some of its former stores to reopen under new branding in April and May.

Inditex shuttered its more than 500 Russian stores after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, and agreed to sell them in October, although small-scale imports and online sellers are helping to keep Inditex's brands alive in Russia.

Inditex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company previously said it had agreed to transfer 245 of its 514 shops to UAE-based Daher Group, while others would close. It has said that the new brands opening in Russia would be totally different from Inditex brands.

Complexities of doing business with Russia

Russian exits by Western companies have been complicated as deals involving firms from so-called unfriendly countries - those that imposed sanctions against Russia - need approval from a government commission. Companies often insert buyback clauses that could one day see them return.

Inditex founder Amancio Ortega attends the C.S.I Casas Novas international show jumping contest in the Spanish northwestern town of A Coruna July 30, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/MIGUEL VIDAL)Inditex founder Amancio Ortega attends the C.S.I Casas Novas international show jumping contest in the Spanish northwestern town of A Coruna July 30, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/MIGUEL VIDAL)

Russia's industry and trade ministry said the government commission that monitors foreign investment had approved the sale of 100% of shares in Novaya Moda, Inditex's Russian unit, on March 30.

"The buyers of Inditex's business, including Zara shops, in Russia was Fashion and More Management DMCC, with an office in one of the friendly countries," the ministry said.

Fashion and More Management DMCC was registered in the DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Center) register of companies on Jan. 25. Its license manager is Hassan Ghaleb Daher.

"The price of the deal was not disclosed. Inditex Group will hand over all its currently held retail sites in Russia to the new owners. The shops will open under new names: MAAG, DUB, ECRU, VILET," the ministry said. "Collections with new labels have already been sown and delivered to Russia."



Tags Russia sanctions United Arab Emirates UAE Ukraine-Russia War
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by