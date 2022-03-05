The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

PayPal shuts down its services in Russia citing Ukraine aggression

PayPal, which had only allowed cross-border transactions by users in Russia, stopped accepting new users in the country on Wednesday.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 5, 2022 09:09

Updated: MARCH 5, 2022 09:41
Paypal (photo credit: REUTERS)
Paypal
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Payments company PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O shut down its services early on Saturday in Russia, citing "the current circumstances," joining many financial and tech companies in suspending operations there after the invasion of Ukraine.

"Under the current circumstances, we are suspending PayPal services in Russia," President and Chief Executive Dan Schulman said in a statement. He added that the company "stands with the international community in condemning Russia's violent military aggression in Ukraine."

A company spokesperson said PayPal will support withdrawals "for a period of time, ensuring that account balances are dispersed in line with applicable laws and regulations.”

PayPal, which had only allowed cross-border transactions by users in Russia, stopped accepting new users in the country on Wednesday.

Ukrainian government officials had been calling on PayPal to quit Russia and help them with fundraising.

The PayPal app logo seen on a mobile phone in this illustration photo (credit: REUTERS)The PayPal app logo seen on a mobile phone in this illustration photo (credit: REUTERS)

PayPal said on Friday that "since the beginning of the invasion, PayPal has helped raise over $150 million for charities supporting response efforts in Ukraine, one of the largest efforts we've seen in such a short period of time.”

PayPal's suspension in Russia also applies to its money transfer tool Xoom. Rivals Wise and Remitly earlier suspended some services in Russia.

The suspension joins a growing list of companies that are divesting from Russia, and, in some cases, Belarus, including from the tech, retail, financial and media sectors.

These include Intel, IKEA, luxury brands Hermes and Swarovski, Google and Grammerly.

The New Development Bank (NDB) established by the BRICS group of emerging nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, said on Friday it had put new transactions in Russia on hold.

Russia communications watchdog on Friday restricted access to several foreign news organizations' websites including the BBC and Deutsche Welle, after Russian news agencies such as Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik were blocked or are in the process of being blocked throughout many parts of the world.

In addition, leading news agencies including the BBC and CNN said on Friday night that they were halting their operations in Russia out of fear of harm to journalists after the Russian parliament approved harsh measures on journalists who disseminate "fake news." 



Tags Russia finance Money PayPal
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by