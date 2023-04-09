Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport records busiest-ever month

Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport saw its busiest month in history, the Israel Airports Authority revealed on Sunday, with more passengers passing through it in March 2023 than any other month ever.

During this month, a total of 1,983,428 passengers passed through Ben-Gurion Aiport on 13,490 international and domestic flights.

This is a 57% increase in passenger numbers compared to March 2022.

Israel's El Al soars to new records

It was also found that El Al flew its highest number of passengers yet, a total of 432,365 passengers in March 2023. This is an almost 50% increase compared to March 2022.

El Al also had the highest percentage (22.9%) of the total traffic at the airport. They were followed by the Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air, which flew 11.5% of all the passengers – a total of 221,798 people.

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

This was followed by Irish budget airline Ryanair, which flew 134,993 passengers, or 7.05% of the total figure, followed by Turkish Airlines with 109,978 passengers and EasyJet with 83,246.

What was the most popular travel destination?

The most popular travel destination in March 2023 was Dubai, with 117,239 passengers heading for the Emirati city. This is an increase of almost 60% compared to last March.

However, the most popular travel destination by country was the US, where 190,249 passengers were headed – nearly 10% of all passenger traffic.