Jit welcomes Orit Golowinski as new VP of Product

Jit, the open DevSecOps orchestration platform, has appointed Orit Golowinski as its new Vice President of Product. Golowinski brings with her extensive experience in product management, having previously held positions at leading cybersecurity and software developer tool companies, including GitLab and Cellebrite.

DevSecOps is an approach to software development that integrates security into every stage of the development process. It emphasizes the importance of collaboration between development, operations, and security teams to ensure that security is not an afterthought but a key consideration throughout the software development life cycle.

The goal of DevSecOps is to shift the focus from just delivering functional software to delivering secure software that can withstand attacks and threats. This approach encourages the implementation of security measures such as automated security testing, code analysis, and vulnerability assessments to detect and address security vulnerabilities early in the development process.

Jit is a DevSecOps orchestration platform that helps modern engineering teams achieve a full coverage DevSecOps toolchain in minutes. In her new role, Golowinski will lead the development of Jit's product and oversee the expansion of the DevSecOps orchestration platform.

"The Jit team has done a tremendous job of building a DevSecOps orchestration platform that developers use and love," said Golowinski. "Now more than ever, there’s a need for making DevSecOps extremely easy and for allowing developers to take ownership of their products’ security, without impacting velocity, while becoming an integral part of their existing developer workflows. I look forward to working with the talented team at Jit to continue to drive innovation in the DevSecOps space and lower the barrier for more companies to adopt minimal viable security practices as part of their software delivery life cycle."

"We are thrilled to welcome Orit to Jit as our new VP of Product," said Tsahy Shapsa, co-CEO and co-founder of Jit. "Her extensive experience and proven track record of driving product innovation will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our platform. Golowinski has a unique vantage point on what it takes to build a product that’s optimized for developer velocity and will play an instrumental part in our mission to increase dev velocity through continuous security."

Golowinski's appointment is a significant step in the right direction in terms of increasing the visibility of women in hi-tech management positions. According to several studies, when women are represented at higher levels of management, companies experience a range of benefits, including higher levels of innovation, creativity and profitability.