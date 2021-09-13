The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Cyber startup Rezilion raises $30 million

The investment will be used to rapidly scale Rezilion’s go-to-market approach.

By ZEV STUB  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 18:09
Liran Tancman, co-founder and CEO of Rezilion.
Liran Tancman, co-founder and CEO of Rezilion.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Cyber startup Rezilion said Monday it raised $30 million in Series A funding in a round led by Guggenheim Investments.
Beersheva-based Rezilion offers an autonomous DevSecOps platform that allows organizations to control and mitigate attack surfaces across cloud infrastructures, applications, and IoT devices. It dramatically reduces the manual work security and engineering teams have to do, harmonizing previously oppositional efforts, and empowering organizations to innovate faster, the company said.
Jerusalem Venture Partners (“JVP”) and Kindred Capital contributed to the round alongside new investment partners, including current and former security executives and luminaries from Google, Microsoft, CrowdStrike, IBM, Cisco, PayPal, JP Morgan Chase, Nasdaq, eBay, Symantec, RedHat, RSA and Tenable.
The investment will be used to rapidly scale Rezilion’s go-to-market approach, partnering with other DevSecOps solution providers as well as growing operations to expand its customer base across the US and Europe, the company said.
Projection of cyber code on hooded man (llustrative) (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)Projection of cyber code on hooded man (llustrative) (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
 “At Rezilion, we are deeply committed to helping organizations drive their own innovation by reducing the resource drain, inaccuracies and operational friction created by manual security work,” said Liran Tancman, co-founder and CEO of Rezilion.  “We know there’s never been a better time for organizations to experience what we call ‘trust in motion,’ or the peace of mind that comes from moving fast while staying safe and secure.”


