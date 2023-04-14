Emirates Airlines will be introducing a third daily flight between Israel and Dubai from May 1.

Emirates will also be offering Israeli travelers a special price for the flight, to bolster further tourism in Dubai. Emirates is offering travelers a special fare of USD$369 to explore. The offer will be valid for bookings from 1 May until 30 June 2023, for flights EK 935 and EK 936.

The third daily flight will operate with a Boeing 777-300ER offering an additional 360 seats.

People wishing to visit Dubai will be able to take a plane from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport at 23:55 local time and arrive in Dubai by 04:05 the next day.

What are the benefits of the new flight?

The new flights will increase travelers’ flexibility and increased access to destinations across North and South America, the Far East and Africa.

THE UAE’S flag carrier Emirates offers everything from delectable kosher fare to an innovative in-flight entertainment system (credit: Emirates Airlines PR)

The additional flight will also offer increased connection options for travelers from Australia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brazil, the UAE, Japan and South Africa.

The flight is also expected to help meet large Jewish diaspora communities, who want greater access to Israel. There are kosher options available for those eating on the flight, although these will need to be pre-ordered.

The extra daily flight also offers exporters and local businesses an additional 20 tonnes of storage capacity on every flight through Emirates SkyCargo. This will help Israel ship fruits and vegetables, pharmaceuticals, industrial machinery and electronics, metals, and other high-value goods.

International visitors to Israel and Dubai

Since June 2022, over 180,000 passengers have traveled on Emirates between Dubai and Tel Aviv.

According to the latest annual report released by Ben-Gurion Airport, Dubai ranked as the top outbound destination by passenger volumes in 2022.