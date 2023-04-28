The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
You can now use one WhatsApp account across multiple phones

WhatsApp will roll out new features which allow users to connect multiple phones and other devices to the same account.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 28, 2023 03:18
Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration taken August 22, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
WhatsApp on Tuesday introduced a new feature - the ability to use a single WhatsApp account across multiple phones. 

This is an expansion on last year's new feature of multi-device messaging. WhatsApp claims to have solved the security and privacy issues which had previously prevented this highly requested feature from being implemented. 

Multi-device privacy and security

The new feature allows users to link their phone as one of four additional devices sharing a single WhatsApp account. This means users will be able to link their phones, web browsers, tablets, and desktops, together allowing for seamless messaging. Each device will independently connect to WhatsApp ensuring the private messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted. To help ensure safety, if the primary device is inactive for too long, WhatsApp will automatically log out users from all devices that are connected.

Linking phones as companion devices makes it simple to switch between phones and continue messaging without interruption. WhatsApp business accounts will also have this feature, allowing business owners the ability to give additional employees access to their WhatsApp business accounts and respond directly to customers.

Illustrative image of a teen with a phone. (credit: PEXELS) Illustrative image of a teen with a phone. (credit: PEXELS)

The update has already been rolled out to some users globally and will be available to all users in the coming weeks. 

Additionally, WhatsApp will introduce a new method of linking devices. Users will be able to enter their phone numbers and receive a one-time code rather than scanning a QR code.



