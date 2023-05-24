Peachtree Corners, one of the pioneering 5G smart cities in the United States, has joined forces with the Israel Innovation Authority to launch an exciting collaboration. The partnership aims to bring the most promising Israeli technology start-ups to the heart of what is affectionately known as the "Silicon Orchard."

This initiative will enable selected companies to showcase their solutions in a real-world environment, enhancing city safety and operations enabled by Internet of Things (IoT) technology, while facilitating the exchange of capabilities, resources, and knowledge for mutual benefit.

“The collaboration between Israel and Peachtree Corners has been growing for the past several years, and we’re excited to formally help bring some of the most advanced new smart city technologies while enabling our start-ups to expand into North America,” said Dr. Amiram Applebaum, chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority and chief innovation scientist at the Innovation, Science and Technology Ministry.

Peachtree Corners: A hotspot for international companies

Over the past several years, Peachtree Corners has become a hotspot for international companies seeking to launch their ventures into the North American market. Engagements with technology developers and government-led trade entities from Europe, Asia and the Middle East have made Peachtree Corners a preferred destination for innovation and business growth opportunities.

“We are proud of Israel’s leadership in smart city and IoT innovation, and it only made sense to partner with a city that’s now globally recognized for its unique environment and global firsts – from the first cellular vehicle-to-everything system implemented in an American city to other smart infrastructure breakthroughs that affect autonomous mobility and more. There’s no better soft launch pad in America to help foster the implementation of innovative technology relevant to smart cities, while positively impacting the daily life for its citizens,” Applebaum added.

Peachtree Corners’ City Manager Brian Johnson expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We’re delighted to partner with Israel Innovation Authority in helping to foster the growth of some of the world’s brightest start-ups working on smart city, IoT and future mobility tech – while elevating safety and enhancing everyday city operations for the benefit of our residents."

The application process for the program will take place in Israel, with Peachtree Corners and the Innovation Authority jointly selecting, screening, and approving the finalists. Once chosen, the selected companies will become part of Peachtree Corners' Curiosity Lab ecosystem, gaining access to invaluable resources for product development, business expansion, and market entry into the United States.

Johnson highlighted the success of previous collaborations between Israeli technology start-ups and the Curiosity Lab ecosystem, where numerous start-ups have already proven their “exciting new solutions” in the smart city. “This is yet another reflection of our international leadership, with many global entities interested in coming to the heart of what is becoming known as Silicon Orchard to develop and scale new technology,” he added.

With this collaborative effort, Peachtree Corners and Israel are poised to drive further advancements in smart city technologies, IoT solutions, and future mobility. By combining their strengths and expertise, they aim to create a thriving ecosystem that fosters innovation and improves the lives of citizens not only in Peachtree Corners but also around the world.