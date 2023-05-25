As Carrefour sets up shop in Israel, Max Stock heads to Portugal

The opening of 50 branches of the French Carrefour chain in Israel is having an impact throughout Israel as many retail chains are launching branches in strategic locations.

Shufersal just built the 11th branch of the Dan Deal chain, specializing in bulk products, in Tirat Carmel. This is the first branch to be opened since Shufersal acquired Dan Deal. The store covers 1,200 square meters and offers home design products, toys and more.

Anat Aharoni, CEO of Dan Deal stated that this store will give customers a good, convenient, inexpensive and diverse shopping experience in many categories, with a wide selection of thousands of products imported directly to consumers.

On May 15, Tiv Taam inaugurated its first store in Kiryat Ono, which will operate seven days a week, investing NIS 3.5 million in the venture. The branch covers 300 square meters, and an advertising campaign will be held to mark the opening and will include promotions, sales and exclusive discounts.

This market joins nine others that operate with a similar concept, and forty-six branches operate in this format. Hagi Shalom, CEO and owner, said that Tiv Taam saw a demand for a supermarket with the values of a prime shopping experience in Kiryat Ono, which shoppers will have in this new store.

Tiv Taam (credit: Courtesy)

Max Stock opens first Portugal branch

Meanwhile, the Max Stock chain just opened its first branch in Portugal.

After record revenues of NIS 1.05 billion in 2022, the chain opened its first store in Braga, a city in northern Portugal, with a retail space spanning an area of 2200 square meters. Two more stores will open in Portugal later this year.

The CEO of this new division is Roi Ben Nun, who previously served as the VP of trade as well as the VP of overseas activity at Max Stock.

The chain in Portugal will be called MAX10, and it will offer customers a wide variety of products costing up to 10 euros per item.

Uri Max, founder and CEO said that expanding overseas is a significant step for the company, which saw customers in Portugal who would benefit from the unique Max Stock shopping experience.

Closer to home, two branches were also opened in DCITY near Maale Adumim and Harim Mall at the Gush Etzion junction, and two Mini Max stores are now Nofei Yam, a neighborhood in Tel Aviv and Akko.

Additionally, the King Store chain from the Elmashadwai Group opened its first branch in Ramle recently, joining 22 stores across the country. Phoenix Insurance owns about 20% of the company's shares.