L’Oréal Israel launches SkinCare Campus for content creators

A new initiative from the L’Oréal Israel Group will offer an innovative learning, training, and professional enrichment campus in the world of skincare to female influencers and content creators through the newly launched SkinCare Campus program.

The campus will train content creators who deal with skincare content and provide them with professional knowledge through a free six-week course. The training they receive will then be implemented in the content and work that they put out online.

The first course began on Tuesday, June 6 with an opening event in which each influencer received products from L’Oréal Group brands: L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Vichy, Kiehl's, La Roche-Posay, CeraVe and Lancôme.

Throughout the course, professional material will be delivered to participants by leading lecturers including dermatologists, senior marketing managers from L'Oréal, as well as experts from social media giants META and TikTok, and influencer management platform HUMANZ.

Among the SkinCare Campus lecturers are Dr. Lehavit Akerman and Dr. Keren Ben Ari.

CEO of L’Oréal Israel Eli Sagiv with Liran Kohener (credit: Courtesy of L'Oreal)

The aim of the program is to train and provide influencers and content creators with the tools needed for professional understanding in the field of skin care, and the content will be varied and cover the main topics in the field of skincare.

Topics covered throughout the course will include learning about skin types, sun protection, skin defects, in-depth knowledge of skin care ingredients, skin type diagnosis and more.

At the end of each session, the participants will receive tasks for practice and placement, and upon concluding the program, they will receive an internship certificate. Outstanding students will also be offered an opportunity to work with the skincare brands of the L'Oréal group in social media campaigns.

"From the research that we conducted as part of the rapid growth of the activity of content creators and network influencers in the world in general and in Israel in particular, we recognize a change in trend among consumers," explained Eli Sagic, CEO of L’Oréal Group in Israel.

"If in the past they looked for basic information about various cosmetic products and relied on recommendations, today they seek to receive Professional, in-depth, reliable, scientifically based information on the ingredients of the products, their effectiveness and their use.

"The SkinCare Campus was born, out of a strategy of L’Oréal Israel that aims to raise the level of content on the network to professional and more in-depth worlds of care," he continued. "The campus will emphasize the three care divisions of L’Oréal, which include 7 brands: L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Vichy, Kiehl’s, La Roche-Posay, CeraVe and Lancôme.

"L’Oréal, as a market leader and one of the biggest players in the world, and as such, we wish to advance the content in the world of skincare a few steps forward and offer the Israeli consumer more professional and in-depth content in the world of care."