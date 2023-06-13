The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

New law to force Israeli gov't offices to employ people with disabilities

Israel's future as a strong, moral and united society depends on its ability to care first and foremost for minority groups.

By AVRAHAM BLOCH/MAARIV
Published: JUNE 13, 2023 20:21
Disabled Israelis protest outside the Knesset, October 2017 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Disabled Israelis protest outside the Knesset, October 2017
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Justice Ministry is promoting a law that will require government companies to employ people with disabilities.

On June 4, the Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs approved in the first reading an amendment to the Law on Equal Rights for People with Disabilities that will ensure 5% representation for people with disabilities in government companies that employ over 100 workers.

The amendment to the law was supported by both the Justice and the Welfare and Social Affairs ministries and proposes to obligate government companies and government subsidiary companies with over 100 employees to allocate 5% of positions for people with disabilities.

Levin: An important step for the employment circle

Justice Minister Yariv Levin said after the approval of the amendment that it's great news and an important step to help increase the integration of this large sector into the employment circle.

Levin expects that legislative procedures will be advanced in the Knesset quickly. He's convinced that this will open up many new employment opportunities for the population of people with disabilities.

Tel Aviv - among the world's most wheelchair-friendly cities (credit: BARAK BRINKER/TEL AVIV-YAFO MUNICIPALITY)Tel Aviv - among the world's most wheelchair-friendly cities (credit: BARAK BRINKER/TEL AVIV-YAFO MUNICIPALITY)

Regional Cooperation Minister Dudi Amsalem said that this issue is close to his heart, which he's followed for many years, even when he was chair of the Knesset's Interior Committee. 

Amsalem thinks that this is an opportunity to correct a historical injustice and to improve and promote people with disabilities as a worthy, right and moral act.

Labor Minister in the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry Yoav Ben-Tzur stated that he worked for years in the social welfare and education sectors, striving to integrate people with disabilities into the labor market. Reducing gaps in the employment market between different groups in society is an important national task.

Israel's future as a strong, moral and united society depends on its ability to care first and foremost for populations weakened when they're not a part of the mainstream. Disability isn't a limitation and every person has the potential to successfully integrate into work and society.



Tags Israel justice ministry Yariv Levin employment people with disabilities
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by