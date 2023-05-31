The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Lapid, Gantz to meet over opposition candidate for Judicial Selection Committee

Wednesday's meeting is not solely to address this issue, but it will come up during the meeting, according to a spokesperson for Lapid.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MAY 31, 2023 15:19
YAIR LAPID and Benny Gantz will certainly risk fatal electoral injury, but they should accept reality, says the writer (photo credit: OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
YAIR LAPID and Benny Gantz will certainly risk fatal electoral injury, but they should accept reality, says the writer
(photo credit: OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid and National Unity party leader MK Benny Gantz will meet on Wednesday afternoon and discuss the opposition's representative for the Judicial Selection Committee, after the two parties clashed on the issue earlier this week.

The two leaders meet regularly, and Wednesday's meeting is not solely to address this issue, but it will come up during the meeting, according to a spokesperson for Lapid.

The tension began over who the opposition's candidate for the Judicial Selection will be – Yesh Atid MK Karin Elharrar, National Unity MK Pnina Tamano-Shata, or Labor MK Efrat Rayten.

Ynet reported on Tuesday that "officials in National Unity" had reached out to Likud Knesset members in an attempt to garner their support for Tamano-Shata. However, a spokesperson for Gantz denied the report, calling it "lies and spin" likely put out by the Likud in order to fuel the tensions in the opposition.

The role of the Judicial Selection Committee

The nine-member Judicial Selection Committee elects judges for Israel's entire court system, including for the High Court of Justice. It is made up of three High Court justices (one of whom is the Chief Justice), two ministers (one of whom is the justice minister), two Knesset members and two members of the Israel Bar Association. One each of the justices, Knesset members, ministers and Bar Association members must be a woman.

The Law Committee votes on changes to the Judicial Selection Committee. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) The Law Committee votes on changes to the Judicial Selection Committee. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The deadline for MKs to announce their candidacy for the committee is June 7, after Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana announced late Monday evening that the Knesset will choose its two representatives on June 14.

A source in the Likud said on Wednesday that the party prefers Tamano-Shata over Elharrar. If Tamano-Shata runs for a spot on the committee, she is likely to receive the coalition's support and win it, the source said. If this happens, a crisis could develop in the relations between Gantz and Lapid, who announced Elharrar's candidacy three weeks ago.

The makeup of the Judicial Selection Committee is also one of the most contested issues between the coalition and opposition in the ongoing negotiations at the President's Residence. The coalition wishes to give itself a majority in the committee and thus control judicial appointments, while the opposition claims that this will politicize the courts and harm the judicial system. A coalition law to alter the makeup of the committee reached its final stage of legislation, the second and third reading in the Knesset plenum, before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a legislation freeze of the judicial reform on March 27.

In the committee's existing makeup, the coalition traditionally enabled the opposition to fill one of the two Knesset spots. However, coalition members threatened in recent weeks that if no agreements are announced over the judicial reforms by the time the June 14 vote is held, it will use its majority in the Knesset to break this tradition and grant itself both of the Knesset's spots on the committee. Members of the opposition's negotiating teams threatened in response that if the coalition does this, they will leave the negotiations at the President's Residence.

The June 7 deadline to put forward candidates will therefore be telling. If the coalition puts forward two names, it likely means that it intends to use its majority in the Knesset to occupy both spots on the committee. However, if it only puts forward one name, the second spot will automatically go to whichever opposition candidate receives the most votes.

Likud MK Keti Shitrit, who is a member of the coalition's negotiation team at the President's Residence, said on Army Radio on Wednesday that the sides would soon publish a document laying out the issues that both sides agree on.



