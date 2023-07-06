The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Booking.com was imposed NIS 2.5 million fine for concealing value-added tax

The Booking.com website now has prices that include the VAT for Israeli consumers who purchase accommodation as of this week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 6, 2023 02:38
Illustration showing Booking.com app (photo credit: REUTERS)
Illustration showing Booking.com app
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The website Booking.com had been imposed a fine of NIS 2.5 million after concealing a value-added tax (VAT) to its purchases from consumers.

The website systematically presented its prices in new shekels without including the VAT rate applicable. This was in flagrant violation of the Consumer Protection Law, which requires the presentation of a "total price" and explicitly lists the mandatory taxes applicable to the transaction as part of the total price. 

The website stated in response that: "We at Booking.com are constantly working to improve the experience of using our platform and ensure more transparency, choices and value for travelers and our accommodation partners."

Reaching an agreement

The website also stated that they had reached an agreement with the Consumer Protection Authority, where since the beginning of this month, 17% of the VAT will be included in the price that is already displayed. This was following a legal procedure that was conducted by the Authority.

Employees work on computers at the new Booking.com customers site in Tourcoing (credit: REUTERS) Employees work on computers at the new Booking.com customers site in Tourcoing (credit: REUTERS)

Leaving out the VAT is also a practice that causes the consumer to be misled as to the price of the service. The consumer discovered the true price of the transaction only at the stage of receiving the service. This practice also misled the consumer at the stage of comparing prices between different order sites, before the purchase.

Moshe Cohen, Arnold Nativ, and Matan Wasserman contributed to this report.



