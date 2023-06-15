Israel's Price Consumer Index rises by 0.2%, lower than forecast

Israel's Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a modest increase of 0.2% during the month of May, as reported by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. This figure fell short of the previously forecasted range of 0.5% to 0.6%. Despite the lower-than-expected growth, the CPI has still shown a cumulative increase of 2.2% since the beginning of the year, while over the past twelve months, it rose by 4.6% overall.

Within the index, some notable price changes were observed. Fresh fruit prices witnessed a staggering surge of 11%, whereas vegetable prices decreased by 2.9%. Additionally, the average rent experienced a modest increase of 0.4% during the last month — those renewing rental contracts faced a 3.6% increase, while new tenants were met with an 8.6% rise.

Further analysis revealed that culture and entertainment prices increased by 1.1%, while housing prices saw a rise of 0.5%. On the other hand, furniture and household equipment, as well as clothing and footwear, experienced price decreases of 0.8% each.

The price index for residential construction inputs saw a slight decrease of 0.1% in May. Over the past year, the index witnessed a 2.5% increase, primarily driven by a 4.2% surge in material and product prices and a 1.4% rise in labor wages. May saw a marginal 0.1% increase in the wage price index for those employed in the industry.

It is important to note that the consumer price index is subject to seasonal trends and fluctuations. In this regard, the CPI, excluding seasonally adjusted housing and the index without vegetables and fruits, both decreased by 0.1% individually.

A VIEW OF A construction site for new housing in Beersheba earlier this year. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

As a consequence of these developments, the Water Authority has announced an upcoming increase in water rates starting from July 1, 2023. The rate will see a rise of 3.08%, resulting in the lower rate being approximately 7.897 NIS per cubic meter (up from 7.661 NIS per cubic meter) and the higher rate amounting to approximately 14.494 NIS per cubic meter (instead of 14.061 NIS per cubic meter) for any additional amount consumed.

This increase of 3.08% in water rates translates to an additional cost of around NIS 5 for an average family of four, consuming approximately 16 cubic meters per month. As a result, the average monthly water and sewerage bill for such families will now be approximately NIS 140.