The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Tourism still hasn't caught up to pre-COVID levels

The short amount of time since the skies fully opened and the war in Ukraine are part of why tourism is still lower than 2019.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 6, 2023 05:07
TRAVELERS COME and go at Ben-Gurion Airport last month (photo credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)
TRAVELERS COME and go at Ben-Gurion Airport last month
(photo credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

1.97 million tourists entered Israel in the first half of 2023, still 13% lower than the peak in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic, according to new data from the Tourism Ministry.

The total revenue from foreign tourism in the first half of 2023 is estimated at NIS 11.7 billion, compared to NIS 5.4 billion in the first half of last year.

The ministry noted that the increase in revenue comes from both the increase in the number of tourists and the strengthening of the dollar against the shekel.

Why is tourism still lower than pre-COVID levels?

The Tourism Ministry stressed that access to Israel only became fully open in the middle of last year, meaning the tourism industry is still recovering. Additionally, the war in Ukraine has led to a dramatic decrease in tourism from Russia and Ukraine. Before the war, Russia was the second largest source of tourists to Israel, after the US.

Tourism from China to Israel is also still limited.

Passengers at the arrival hall in the Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv on February 1, 2023. (credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90) Passengers at the arrival hall in the Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv on February 1, 2023. (credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90)

"The trend in tourist arrivals is positive and it seems that we are on the sure path to breaking records," said Tourism Minister Haim Katz. "Israel is attractive and offers a wealth of experiences. I will work to remove barriers to arriving in the country, speeding up the pace of infrastructure construction and adding accommodations, in order to actualize the tourist potential."

In June, about 323,000 tourists arrived in the country, an increased compared to the 244,500 recorded in June of last year, but lower than the 365,100 recorded in June 2019.

The Tourism Ministry estimated that the total number of tourist arrivals would reach 3.9 million by the end of the year.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by