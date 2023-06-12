The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

US tourists spend the most while traveling in Israel - Mastercard

Israel's tourism industry has made a rebound from the hit it took during the coronavirus outbreak, according to the latest data.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 12, 2023 20:26
ARRIVING AT Ben-Gurion Airport in Feb. From January to March, just under one million tourists entered Israel. (photo credit: FLASH90)
ARRIVING AT Ben-Gurion Airport in Feb. From January to March, just under one million tourists entered Israel.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Tourists from the US are the heaviest spenders among tourists visiting Israel, spending $1,042 on average per visit, according to a new report published by Mastercard on Monday.

The next heaviest spenders are Swiss tourists, followed by tourists from the UK, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico and India. The average tourist in Israel spends $806 during a visit.

What did tourists spend their money on in Israel?

What tourists spend their money on depends on where they're from, with Italian spenders dedicating 34% of their total expenses to culinary experiences, while Indian visitors tend to dedicate a similar portion (39%) to accommodations.

Dutch tourists dedicated the most to transportation and travel expenses, spending 10% on the category. Dutch tourists also dedicate a significant part of their budget (31%) to culinary experiences.

Tourists visiting the Holy Land spend more time on average in Jerusalem than in Tel Aviv, with the average visit to the capital being 4.7 nights and the average visit to the White City being 3.7 nights. Overall, the average length of visits to Israel in 2022 was 7.3 days.

People walk on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during the Israeli general elections, November 1, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) People walk on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during the Israeli general elections, November 1, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In both Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, the US makes up the largest portion of tourists (making up 31% of tourists in Tel Aviv and 58% in Jerusalem), followed by the UK and Germany. 

Most tourists visiting Israel come from (in alphabetical order) Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the UK and the US.

Tourists spend more in Tel Aviv than in Jerusalem

Despite staying longer in the capital, tourists tend to spend more in Tel Aviv than in Jerusalem, with the average spending of tourists in Tel Aviv sitting at $319, compared to $289 in Jerusalem.

Israel's tourism industry has made a rebound from the hit it took during the coronavirus outbreak, with spending on entertainment and experiences climbing by 65.1% in March 2023 compared to March 2022. In the first quarter of this year, tourist spending on entertainment and experiences climbed by 3.3% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

In terms of shopping expenses, tourist expenses in March 2023 rose by 38% compared to March 2022.

According to Mastercard's data, most tourists arrived in November, as that was the month in which the most transactions were carried out in 2022.

Mastercard released data about Israel's tourism market as it announced the launch of its Priceless Platform in Israel.



Tags Jerusalem Tel Aviv Tourism travel economy Money
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

Five gadgets you better take on your next trip abroad

THE BOBBY Hero Bag.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

Men shouldn't stand to pee, but sit like Germans do, urologist says

Illustrative image of urinals.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by