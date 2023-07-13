The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

UBQ Materials wins Plug and Play Sustainability Award

UBQ's climate positive material enables carbon reduction and aims to drive sustainability in the automotive industry.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JULY 13, 2023 20:55
UBQ Materials, associated products (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
UBQ Materials, associated products
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

UBQ Materials, an Israeli climate tech developer, was awarded the Plug and Play Sustainability Award for its work with Maxion, an automotive supplier, to create returnable plastic pallets and separators using UBQ, an innovative climate-positive material derived from unsorted and unrecyclable household waste.

The material offers a sustainable alternative to oil-based resins, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of end products. This aligns with the growing emphasis on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) targets set by companies across various industries. By incorporating UBQ into their operations, businesses can make substantial strides toward achieving their sustainability goals.

The award took place at the STARTUP AUTOBAHN EXPO2023, a platform that celebrates forward-thinking partnerships between tech companies and industry leaders, particularly those focusing on implementation in the automotive sector.

UBQ actively exploring environmentally-friendly solutions

“As part of Maxion's ROADMAP ZERO strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, we are actively exploring environmentally-friendly solutions across all aspects of our operations, including packaging,” said Dr. Saul Reichman, Global Director Innovation and Corporate Venturing at Maxion Wheels and Head of Maxion Advanced Technologies at Iochpe-Maxion.

“By evaluating UBQ Materials' innovative material solution for this packaging application, we embrace the opportunity to support our ambitious sustainability targets. Sustainable materials like UBQ have the potential to significantly reduce our carbon footprint and drive the transformation towards a more sustainable automotive industry,” Reichman said.

UBQ CAN BE used in a wide array of products, from coat hangers to frisbees to McDonald’s trays and more (credit: UBQ MATERIALS) UBQ CAN BE used in a wide array of products, from coat hangers to frisbees to McDonald’s trays and more (credit: UBQ MATERIALS)

Sophie Tuviahu, VP Sales and Business Development at UBQ Materials, emphasized the potential for sustainable materials in the automotive industry. "There are clear opportunities for the implementation of sustainable, advanced materials across applications in the automotive industry,” she said, highlighting the significance of this partnership in demonstrating how sustainability can be integrated into “every aspect of the sector from consumer-facing products through to supply chain, logistics and behind-the-scenes operations.”

The Israeli climate-tech start-up has partnered with several companies in the automotive industry, including Mercedes-Benz, Teknor Apex, and Polyram. These partnerships have led to the development of high-performance thermoplastic and elastomer compounds made from unsorted municipal solid waste. UBQ Materials is also set to open a new facility in Bergen Op Zoom, Netherlands, which will have an annual production capacity of 80,000 tons of its proprietary material. The company’s hope is that this facility will play a pivotal role in transforming the region into a clean tech hub. 



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by